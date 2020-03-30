Yami Gautam Shares Post On Contributing To Relief Fund; Refrains From Divulging The Amount

With the current Coronavirus outbreak across the world, many people have moved to a phase of self-isolation in their homes. A lot of these people still work from home. However, many daily wage earners are struggling to make ends meet due to the virus outbreak. Recently, Bollywood actor Yami Gautam contributed to such workers. Read on to know more details:

ALSO READ | Yami Gautam Makes Face Scubs At Home Amid Coronavirus Lockdown; Asks Fans To 'stay Safe'

Yami Gautam contributes to the relief fund

Yami Gautam recently took to social media to share with her fans that she has contributed to a relief fund. According to the post, the organisation to which the donation was made, aims to help daily wage earners. These workers are currently out of work with zero income due to the deadly virus outbreak.

ALSO READ | Kanika Kapoor Tests Positive For COVID-19 For 4th Time; Leaves Family Concerned

The Vicky Donor actor also stressed on how many people are fortunate enough to have food while keeping themselves safe at home. She went on to caption the picture as: “I pledge to make my contribution & hope you all shall do the same generously. While we sit comfortably in our houses & well-fed, they are fighting for basic necessities in these hard times”.

However, Yami Gautam chose to not divulge the amount that she has donated to the organisation. According to the post that she shared, one can donate an amount of Rs 1500.

ALSO READ | 'Grey's Anatomy' Wraps Up Earlier Than Its Scheduled Finale Due To Coronavirus In US

Check out Yami Gautam’s post here:

Yami Gautam was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala. The film was a huge hit at the box-office and also amongst critics. The film reportedly collected almost Rs 170 crores at the box office. Earlier that year, she also gained a lot of appreciation for her role in the Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike.

The actor will be next seen opposite Vikrant Massey in Ginny Weds Sunny. The film will also mark the debut of director Puneet Khanna. It is scheduled to release later this year.

ALSO READ | Anshula Kapoor's Fankind Lends A Hand Of Help To Poor People Affected By COVID-19 Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.