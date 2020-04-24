Yami Gautam Shares Adorable Throwback Picture from First Day Of School, Fans Go 'Aww'

Amid the pandemic, celebrities are spending time in quarantine with their family and closed ones. Yami Gautam often takes to socila media to share how she is spending her time running errands and doing chores. Recently, Yami Gautam also shared a throwback pictures of herself as a kid on her Instagram. Yami Gautam shared a pic from the day one of her school. Take a look at the post here.

Yami Gautam shares a throwback picture

Yami Gautam took to her Instagram on Friday to share a pic from her childhood days. In the image, Yami can be seen in her school uniform and short hair. She is also seen carrying a silver coloured backpack. Take a look at the post here.

Yami Gautam captioned the picture by writing "My first day to school ! I am sure I dint know what it meant but was just so excited to get dressed in uniform & see where mummy-papa taking me... and I continued with this enthusiasm forever, mostly , as I was told🙈😁 Let life excite us at every moment ,,, no matter where it takes us ,, just believe, embrace it & keep walking #stayhome #staysafe".

Other than this, Yami also shared several pictures of a photoshoot which the 'Bala' actor had done with her sister.

