Yami Gautam Shares Picture With Sister, Surilie; Fan Bizarrely Asks If She Is Pregnant

Yami Gautam is among the most popular contemporary actors in the Hindi film industry. The actor is currently quarantining amid the coronavirus lockdown. Yami Gautam has been sharing regular updates through her social media. However, her latest picture has attracted some weird comments. Read on to know more details about the whole story:



Yami Gautam’s latest photo on social media

Yami Gautam recently took to social media to share a picture with her sister, Surilie Gautam. Both the sisters were seen hand-in-hand as they posed for the camera. The picture was a part of their latest shoot for a leading national daily.

Yami Gautam donned a black bodycon dress with a plunging neckline. While her sister, Surillie Gautam sported a pink off-shoulder dress. The interesting chemistry between the Gautam sisters was what took away all the attention. Yami Gautam hilariously even captioned the picture, “And she makes sure that I stay in frame”.

However, one of Yami Gautam’s fans got confused with the picture and left a confusing question for the actor in the comments. The fan quizzed the actor if she was pregnant.

Take a look at the comments on Yami Gautam’s picture here:

