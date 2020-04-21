Yami Gautam Offers Clarification On Her Photoshoot With Sister Surilie Gautam; Details

Bala actor Yami Gautam shared a slew of adorable pictures from her photoshoot with sister Surilie Gautam. However, netizens took a drill on Gautam's photos and commented about how they aren’t following the Coronavirus protocol of social distancing. Yami Gautam has opened up about the havoc happening on the internet and spilt the beans that the shoot was done before the lockdown.

Yami Gautam clears air on not following social distancing

After Yami Gautam and sister Surilie Gautam's photoshoot diary stormed the internet, many fans slammed the actor for not adhering to social distancing announced by PM Narendra Modi. On April 21, Yami took to her social media handles to announce that her shoot with Surilie Gautam took place before the lockdown. Sharing a classy picture of herself from the same shoot, Yami captioned it saying, "This shoot was done before the lockdown, which is clear from the cover story & yet some of you expressed concern over social distancing :) Hope you all are safe & at home like I am in Mumbai & Surilie Gautam in Chandigarh with our family :) I miss being with them at this point but safety & patience are great virtues".

