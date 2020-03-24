Yami Gautam’s Post-workout Glow Will Definitely Inspire Fans

Yami Gautam started her journey in the entertainment industry and quickly went on to become a popular face. She is also very popular on social media for her regular updates. She also takes to social media regularly to share her fitness schedules and goals with fans. The actor recently posted a new selfie portraying her post-workout glow.

Yami Gautam flaunts her post-workout glow

Yami Gautam recently took to social media to share her latest selfie with fans. She shared a picture of her no-makeup face that perfectly showed off her “Post early- morning intense yoga face”. In the caption, the actor added, “Its another day of challenges, another day of possibilities”.

Actor Yami Gautam wore a normal black T-shirt in the picture. From the looks of it, the picture was taken from the actor’s balcony. The actor let the early morning sunshine itself on her bare skin sedding #Goals to us.

Check out Yami Gautam’s post here:

Yami Gautam is quite popular on social media for her fitness schedules that would make anyone jump out of their beds. The actor is currently keeping herself at home amid the coronavirus outbreak. Since gyms across the county have been shut down, this early morning yoga routine by Yami Gautam serves as a good option for fitness freaks across the world.

Yami Gautam was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala. The film was a huge hit at the box-office and also amongst critics. The film reportedly collected almost ₹170 crores at the box office. Earlier that year, she also gained a lot of appreciation for her role in the Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Yami Gautam will be next seen opposite Vikrant Massey in Ginny Weds Sunny. The film will also mark the debut of director Puneet Khanna. The film is scheduled to release later this year.

