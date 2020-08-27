Yami Gautam's Yoga Pose Makes Sister Surilie 'fall Down Laughing', See Pic

Yami Gautam recently posted a series of yoga poses on Instagram talking about how it helped her during the lockdown. The actor also opened up about her neck injury which made life difficult for her. However, her sister Surilie found one of her yoga poses to be so hilarious that she fell down laughing. Here's what Surilie has to say about this.

Yami Gautam's yoga poses has her sister falling down on the ground

On Yami Gautam's Instagram, the actor posted a couple of yoga poses and opened up about taking care of one's health. Among the numerous comments that poured in on the actor's posts, one was of her sister, Surilie. Apparently, the latter found Yami's particular yoga pose hilarious and she fell down in the other room laughing. Taking to the comment section, she mentioned: "aaaammmiiiiiiðŸ¤ªðŸ¤ª I’v fallen laughing in the other roomðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£". Take a look at her comment here:

Meanwhile, in the latest yoga posts, Yami Gautam opened up about suffering a neck injury. She revealed how the various side activities that come with being an actor like dancing, travelling, uncomfortable footwear, physical activities and action has also adversely affected her situation. However, during the lockdown, she got the opportunity to explore the world of yoga.

Elaborating, Yami Gautam said that she had previously tried it but her neck injury made it difficult to continue. But during the lockdown, she has tried her own method of healing herself and it has worked wonders for her. She took up yoga this time not to be fit or healthy but to try it out and go with the flow. Take a look at Yami's yoga posts:

Yami Gautam's upcoming movies

Yami Gautam was last seen on the silver screen in Bala. The movie directed by Amar Kaushik also starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. The plot revolves around the social issue of premature balding and released in 2019.

Currently, Yami Gautam has two movies in her kitty. One is Ginny Weds Sunny which also stars Vikrant Massey, Sankalp Gupta, Karan Singh Chhabra and Mansi Sharma among others. The movie is directed by Puneet Chhabra and expected to release some time in 2020. However, the release of the movie seems to have gotten delayed due to the pandemic. The other movie in Yami's kitty is an untitled one led by Rishab Shetty. No other details have been released about it yet.

