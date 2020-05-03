Yami Gautam's 'Yuddham' And Other South Movies Her Fans Must Watch

Yami Gautam was last seen sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in Bala. The movie received many praises from fans and critics alike. The actor's upcoming project is Ginny Weds Sunny where she will be essaying the role of a Delhi girl featuring opposite Vikrant Massey. Before stepping in the Bollywood industry with the superhit Vicky Donor, she had worked in several south films as well. With all that said, here are Yami Gautam's movies including Yuddham from the south that the audience loved.

Yami Gautam's south movies to watch

Yuddham

Yuddham is Yami Gautam's second Telugu film after Nuvvila. Yuddham, which got released in the year 2014 features Yami Gautam, Tarun, Sri Hari in the lead roles. This was one of the most popular Telugu films of Yami as the film was shown in 550 theatres. The flick was later dubbed in Hindi language with the same title and was produced under the banner name Wide Angle Media Pvt Ltd. The flick revolves around the story of a student union leader named Rishi and his love interest - Madhumita, who is a college student.

ALSO READ | Yami Gautam Prepares Her Nani's Favourite Pahadi Rajma Amid Lockdown

Hero

Hero is a Malayalam romantic-action-drama flick that got released in the year 2012. The flick helmed by Diphan features Kaabil actor Yami Gautam, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Srikanth in prominent roles. The movie revolves around the story of a stuntman and his love story with an actor.

ALSO READ | Yami Gautam Talks About Nepotism, Says She Is Happy Being An Outsider In Bollywood

Courier Boy Kalyan

Helmed by Premsai, this action-thriller flick features Nitin and Yami Gautam in prominent roles. Produced by Gautham Menon, Sunitga Tati, Venkat Somasundaram and Reshma Ghatala, the movie was released in the year 2015. It revolves around the story of a courier boy whose life takes a turn after he receives a courier from a social activist.

ALSO READ | Yami Gautam Looks Stunning In These Dazzling Red Carpet Looks, See Pics

ALSO READ | 'Bala' Actor Yami Gautam Is Using Her 'social Distancing' Time To Test Her Culinary Skills

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.