Diljit Dosanjh-Neeru Bajwa Or Diljit-Sonam Bajwa: Which Pair Is Audience's Favorite?

Diljit Dosanjh is a talented and celebrated artist in the Indian entertainment industry today. The Punjabi playback singer and songwriter made his acting debut with the Punjabi language action movie, The Lion of Punjab (2011) and hasn’t looked back since. Over the years, Diljit Dosanjh has successfully created a huge fan base for himself in the movie industry. The actor has been paired with many leading ladies on-screen, but his pairing with Neeru Bajwa and Sonam Bajwa has always won the hearts of the audience. Here is whose on-screen chemistry out of Neeru Bajwa and Sonam Bajwa do fans like more with Dosanjh? Read further ahead.

Diljit Dosanjh with Neeru Bajwa or Sonam Bajwa: Which is a more bankable pair?

Diljit Dosanjh with Neeru Bajwa

In 2012, Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa played the lead characters in the Punjabi language romantic comedy movie, Jatt & Juliet, directed by Anurag Singh. The movie was a huge commercial success at the box-office and also won many awards at the PTC Punjab Film Awards. In 2013, a sequel for the movie was released with the same cast, that also broke many records. The sequel, Jatt & Juliet 2 reportedly became the highest-grossing Punjabi movie ever and was also remade in the Bengali language under the title, Bangali Babu English Mem.

In 2015, the two actors united again for Rohit Jugraj’s Punjabi fantasy movie, Sardaarji. The movie also cast Mandy Takhar as the lead characters and it was one of the first few fantasy movies to be made in the Punjabi movie industry. Sardaarji had the biggest opening ever for a Punjabi movie in Punjab. After almost four years, Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa came together on-screen for the Punjabi language romantic comedy-drama, Shadaa, written and directed by Jagdeep Sindhu. The movie also cast Hardeep Gill, Anita Devgn, and Jagjeet Sandhu as the lead characters and it became the second-highest-grossing Punjabi movie of all times.

Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa

In 2014, Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa played the lead characters in Anurag Singh’s Punjabi language period drama, Punjabi 1984. The movie also cast Kirron Kher as the lead character and it went ahead to become a huge commercial success at the box-office. In 2016, the two actors came together once again for Rohit Jugraj’s Punjabi movie, Sardaar Ji 2. The movie also cast Monica Gill as the lead character and did an average job at the box-office.

After two years, in 2018 Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa were seen together on-screen in the Punjabi language superhero comedy-drama, Super Singh. The movie is written and directed by Anurag Singh and was the first Punjabi superhero pic. The movie opened at around 110 screens worldwide and did good business.

