Yami Gautam To Make Her Digital Debut With Ronnie Screwvala's Upcoming Film 'A Thursday'

Just two days after the announcement of Bhoot Police, Bollywood actor Yami Gautam has bagged yet another role in the digital film titled, A Thursday. RSVP movies took their Twitter handle to share details about the same. Helmed by Behzad Khambata, the upcoming film will be bankrolled by RSVP and Blue Monkey Films.

Taking to their official Twitter account, the makers shared a collage of the cast and crew of the film. In the picture, one can see Yami Gautam striking a stunning pose. Apart from her, one can also see images of Behzad Khambata, Ronnie Screwvala and Premnath Rajagopalan. Along with the post, the makers also wrote, “On this #FridaysWithRSVP, we bring you to #AThursday of unforgettable events! Starring @yamigautam, the film will be a direct to digital release”. Take a look at the post below.

According to the spokesperson of RSVP, Yami said, “A Thursday is one of those rare scripts that come your way that you just cannot put down. She added, “Behzad has written one of the strongest characters for any female protagonist.” Talking about her character, Yami revealed, “Naina who I will be essaying is both fierce and endearing. RSVP and I have a great working relationship and cannot wait to be back on set with them."

A spokesperson of RSVP quoted Ronnie Screwvala saying “At RSVP I`m constantly looking to back new talent and scripts that push the envelope. This is one of those brilliantly written thrillers that not only has you at the edge of your seat but also makes you question many things about society at the end of it.” Talking about the actor, Ronnie said, “Yami is a phenomenal actor and seeing her in a grey avatar will be interesting for the audiences. Behzad has done an outstanding job on the script and im backing his vision to bring this to life. This is part of our direct to digital movies for 2021”.

About the film

Helmed by Behzad, the film stars Yami Gautam in a lead role. In the film, Yami will essay the role of Naina Jaiswal, a smart playschool teacher who takes 16 kids in a hostage on A Thursday doing the unthinkable. Events go out of control and she is torn apart by public and media scrutiny, questioning her sanity and possibly the reason for the heinous act. Or was there something more than that one did not notice? The upcoming film, A Thursday, bankrolled by RSVP and Blue Monkey Films, will release in 2021 on an OTT platform.

