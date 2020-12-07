'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2' Cast Includes Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol And Others

Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 is an Indian action comedy film that released in 2013. It is directed by Sangeeth Sivan. It is a sequel to the film, Yamla Pagla Deewana that released in 2011. The story is about a father and a son who claim to be the owners of a massive company. The other sibling jumps in to add to their troubles. Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 cast includes Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in the lead with Neha Sharma and Kristina Akheeva. Read ahead to know more about the cast of Yamla Pagla Deewana 2. IMDb rates Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 - 3.4 out of 10.

Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 cast -

Dharmendra portrayed the role of Dharam Singh Dhillon, Dharam Oberoi and Yamla Baba

Dharam Singh Dhillon is a fraud man. He is a father of two sons who claims to be the owner of a massive company. he is known to be the He-Man of Indian cinema. Dharmendra is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. He has received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to Bollywood. One of his most recognized roles was in the film Sholay in 1975.

Sunny Deol as Paramveer Singh Dhillon

Sunny Deol plays the role of Paramveer Singh Dhillon, who is the son of Dharam, who jumps in to add troubles to his life. Sunny made his debut in Betaab. He is known for his work in Indian cinema and has done many movies such as Ghayal, Damini – Lightning, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and many more.

Bobby Deol portrayed Gajodhar Singh, Prem Oberoi and Q Oberoi

Bolly Deol portrays Goajodhar, who is also the son of Dharam Singh Dhillon. He, along with his father, claims to be the owner of a massive company. Bobby made his acting debut in Barsaat. He was seen in several commercially successful films such as Gupt, Soldier, Ajnabee, Dillagi and many more.

Neha Sharma as Suman Khanna

Neha Sharma played the role of Suman Khanna in the film. In the film, she falls in love with Gajodhar that is played by Bobby Deol, and their marriage is arranged in England. Neha made her debut in Bollywood with the film Crook in 2010. She has been seen in films such as Teri Meri Kahaani, Kyaa Super Kool Hai Hum and others.

Kristina Akheeva as Reet Khanna

Kristina Akheeva who played Reet Khanna in the film is shown as the love interest of Sunny Deol. Sunny’s character fell in love with her at first sight. She is an Australian model, who made her Bollywood debut with Yamla Pagla Deewana 2. She has also been seen in a Telugu film Galipatam.

