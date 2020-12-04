'Patel Ki Punjabi Shadi' Cast: Here Are The Real Names Of The Principal Characters

Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi is about the caste divide that exists in India and has a message at the heart of it; Live life to the fullest. The 2017 film, which stars the late and great Rishi Kapoor alongside Paresh Rawal in the lead roles, is essentially a love story at its core. The feature presentation opened in theatres on 15th September 2017. At the time of its release, the film opened to mixed reviews from moviegoers and reviewers alike. This article will shine a light on the names that made up the cast of Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi.

Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi Cast:

Rishi Kapoor as Guggi Tandon:

The late Rishi Kapoor essays the character of Guggi Tandon, a meat-eating and alcohol-consuming Punjabi man who moves into a house opposite Paresh Rawal’s Hasmukh Patel in a predominantly Gujarati neighbourhood. Tandon moves in with his family, comprising of his wife (Divya Sheth Shah), his son Monty (Vir Das), and his father Prem (Prem Chopra). Guggi Patel is a life-loving, happy-go-lucky Punjabi who runs a motor garage and also deals in secondhand cars. Ghuggi’s habits lead to constant bickering between him and Rawal’s Hasmukh Patel.

Paresh Rawal as Hasmukh Patel:

Paresh Rawal, in order to have a stark contrast to Rishi Kapoor’s character in the film, plays Hasmukh Patel. Hasmukh Patel is a rule-following Gujarati widower and shopkeeper who is against alcohol consumption and meat-eating. Hasmukh even forbids and despises viewing bold scenes on television on screen. Hasmukh is more or less an embodiment of all the conservative values that an Indian typically holds. In his house, he lives with his two daughters Nimisha and Pooja (Played by Jinal Belani and Payal Ghosh respectively and his mother (Bharti Achrekar).

Vir Das as Monty:

Vir Das is seen playing the character of Monty in the film. Monty is the son of Rishi Kapoor’s Guggi. Monty, in many ways, is similar to his father. Monty and his character arc are important to the film as him falling in love with Pooja (Ghosh) is exactly what sets the rest of the events of the film in motion.

Payal Ghosh as Pooja:

Another member in the list of Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi characters is Payal Ghosh, who essays the character of Pooja, the younger daughter of Paresh Rawal’s Hasmukh Patel. Pooja Patel is essential portrayed as a romantic who has found the love of her life in Vir Das’ Monty. It is only a matter of time when Pooja and Monty end up falling in love, which drives the film to its main set of conflicts and bickering.

Other Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi cast members include Prem Chopra, Bharti Achrekar, Divya Sheth-Shah and Jinal Belani. The cast of Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi is made up of legendary actors and comedians along with promising artists.

After all was said and done, the animosity between Hasmukh and Guggi turns into friendship and the fear turns into a warm camaraderie. The film, which is a family drama in its entirety, stayed in theatres for only a brief period of time. The overall collections of the film were less than impressive. The 2017 release is available for streaming on YouTube and JioCinema.

