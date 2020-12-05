Gorilla Gang South Movie's Cast: From Jiiva To Shalini Pandey; See List

Gorilla Gang South movie's cast includes some of Tamil industry's notable actors, from Jiiva to Shalini Pandey. The film is written and directed by Don Sandy and features a chimpanzee as one of the lead characters. The story follows the lives of three friends, Jeeva, Sathish and Venkat who always find themselves in unlucky situations. However, the story takes a huge turn after they meet a farmer Sadhik who is on the verge of killing himself. Take a look at the list of the cast of Gorilla Gang below.

Gorilla Gang South movie's cast

1. Jiiva as Jeeva

Amar B Choudary, popularly known as Jiiva portrays the role of Jeeva, one of the three friends in Gorilla Gang. He is known for his prominent works in the Tamil industry and made his debut in films as a child artist in the year 1991. As an adult, Jiiva made a debut in his father R.B. Choudary's 50th production titled Aasai Aasaiyai in the year 2003. From there on he went on to star in several other films such as Thithikudhe, Dishyum, Siva Manasula Sakthi and Ko. He bagged the Best Actor Award at the Cyprus International Film Festival for his role in the crime-thriller Raam.

Also Read: 'The Replacements' Cast List: Everything You Need To Know About The Actors

2. Shalini Pandey as Jhansi

Shalini Pandey portrays the role of Jhansi, Jeeva's love interest in the film. Shalini was first seen in the Telugu movie Arjun Reddy. She essayed the role of Preethi Shetty, Arjun's love interest. The movie received critical praise for its storyline and the Shalini gained popularity among the audience. Shalini's films also include Nishabdham, Bamfaad, Meri Nimmo, 100% Kadhal and Iddari Lokam Okate.

Also Read: Have A Look At 'Businessman 2' Cast List And All You Need To Know About Actors

3. Sathish as Sathish

Sathish is an actor and comedian who works predominantly in the Tamil cinema. He portrays one of the friends in Gorilla Gang. He garnered several accolades for his comedian roles such as Edison Award for Best Comedian in the movie Kaththi, Remo and Thangamagan. He also won the Edison Award for Best Appearance in the film Tamizh Padam 2.

4. Vivek Prasanna as Venkat

Vivek made his acting debut in Sethupathi alongside Vijay Sethupathi in the year 2016. He featured in the films Maanagaram, Peechankai, Vikram Vedha, Meyaadha Maan, Velaikkaran and Irumbu Thirai. Vivek Prasanna also starred in Charlie Chaplin 2, Nenjamundu, Sindhubaadh and Soorarai Pottru.

Image Credits: Jiiva/ Shalini Pandey Instagram

Also Read: 'Dil Ka Kya Kasoor' Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them

Also Read: Here Is The Bengal Tiger Movie Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.