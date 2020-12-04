'Paava Kathaigal' Cast: Prakash Raj, Kalki Koechlin And Other Actors Of The Upcoming Film

On December 3, 2020, Netflix announced its first Tamil movie Paava Kathaigal. Paava Kathaigal is directed by Gautham Menon, Sudha Kongara, Vetri Maaran and Vignesh Shivan. The Tamil anthology, which is produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP Movies) and Ashi Dua Sara (Flying Unicorn Entertainment, revolves around the complex relationships through four stories which will feature Kalki Koechlin, Anjali, Sai Pallavi, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Simran, Kalidas Jayaram and Shanthnu Bhagyaraj. Paava Kathaigal will be premiering on Netflix on December 18, 2020. Ahead of which, here's a look at Paava Kathaigal cast.

Paava Kathaigal movie cast and story titles

Thangam

Directed by Sudha Kongara, the story will feature Shanthanu Bhagyaraj who was last seen in Vaanam Kottatum, Koditta Idangalai Nirappuga and Mupparimanam. Alongside Shanthanu, the story also features Kalidas Jayaram, Bhavani Sre. The script of the story is taken care by Sudha Kongara, Shan Karuppusamy.

Vaanmagal

The story will be directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. Vaanmagal will star Gautham Menon who has directed popular movies like Minnale, Yennai Arindhaal and Bollywood flick Ekk Deewana Tha; and Simran. Gautham Menon has also written the script.

Love Panna Uttranum

This story is written and directed by Vignesh Shivan. It will feature Kalki Koechlin who has appeared in popular movies such as Gully Boy, Margerita with a Straw, Shanghai, DevD and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Alongside Kalki, Love Panna Uttranum also features Anjali and Padam Kumar.

Oor Iravu

Written and directed by Vetrimaaran, the story features Sai Pallavi, Prakash Raj and Hari who is best known for his action and masala movies in Tamil cinema. He has directed popular movies such as Kovil, Ayya, Thaamirabharani, Vel and the Singam film series. He has directed 15 movies till date.

Paava Kathaigal is a Tamil adaption of Netflix’s Lust Stories. Each will be dealing with a different subject ranging from love, pride and honour. The announcement of the release came after the day Amazon Prime announced its first anthology movie with five renowned Tamil filmmakers called Putham Pudhu Kaalai.

According to Hindustan Times, Gautham Menon said that Paava Kathaigai is his first collaboration with Sudha, Vetri and Vignesh. He continued that it is a great opportunity for him as he can explore a complex and difficult theme in an authentic and honest manner alongside talented directors.

As per the report, Sudha Kongara also stated that each story in the anthology explores unconventional, unfettered and unconditional love. He feels great that the stories will be reaching the viewers in India and other countries through Netflix. RSVP has produced Netflix shows and movies such as Love Per Square Foot, Lust Stories and Raat Akeli Hai. Netflix previously also released Ghost Stories which is a horror anthology directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar.

