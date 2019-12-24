Yash And Rashmika Mandana In 2019: How Was 2019 For The Kannada Stars?

Kannada film industry is growing massively. The actors have mesmerised the audience with their stellar performances in various movies. Here is all about the top actor's year in 2019:

1. Rashmika Mandana

Rashmika Mandana kick-started the year 2019 with Kannada language flick Yajamana opposite Darshan. This movie garnered positive reviews from the critics and the audience alike. She also received appreciation for her character Kaveri in Yajamana. Later on, Dear Comrade went on to receive mixed reviews. This year, Rashmika won several awards and accolades for her contribution to cinema. According to reports, the actor will mark her Tamil debut the next year.

Me before leaving to Rome 🐒😬 #SarileruNekkevvaru dubbing time! And now that's a wrap,, see you all soon on Jan 5th at the pre release event annndd get ready for this Sankranthi !😊♥️ #SarileruNeekevvaruOnJan11th @urstrulyMahesh @AnilRavipudi @ThisIsDSP @AKentsOfficial pic.twitter.com/AEJyaJcpkx — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) December 22, 2019

On the personal front, Rashmika Mandana can be seen sharing jolly posts on Instagram solo as well as with her near and dear ones. Have a look.

2. Yash

Naveen Kumar Gowda is popularly known by his stage name Yash. In 2018, he played a lead role in KGF: Chapter 1. This Kannada language action movie garnered positive response from the audience and emerged out to become a huge commercial success. KGF is helmed by Prashanth Neel and is dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil as well as Malayalam. This movie has a sequel to it starring Sanjay Dutt as an antagonist whereas Yash will reprise his previous character.

On the personal front, Yash was blessed with a baby girl in 2018 and a baby boy in 2019. The actor keeps posting adorable pictures on his social media. He also updates about his upcoming movie’s poster and fun pictures on Instagram.

