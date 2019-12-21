KGF 2 First Look: Yash Aka Rocky Bhai 'rebuilding An Empire', Netizens Hail 'mass Boss'

Like Baahubali was for Telugu cinema, Yash’s Kolar Gold Fields:Chaper 1 or just KGF turned out to be a phenomenon for Kannada cinema. The movie was reportedly the highest-grossing Sandalwood film of all time, and again like Baahubali, is gearing up for a second installment. While the buzz for KGF 2 has already been high with the introduction of Sanjay Dutt as Adheera, the much-awaited first look was finally released by the makers. Rocky Bhai is ‘rebuilding an empire’ in the second one, and netizens went gaga over it.

Yash on Saturday shared the posters of KGF 2 for the four versions, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on Twitter. Rocky Bhai is seen showing his trademark swagger, as he pulled a log with a group of men. The visual rightly justified the tagline that read ‘Rebuilding an empire’. The interesting bit is that the movie completes one year on December 21. The makers had earlier announced that the first look will be released on this date.

Here are the posts

Netizens loved the look calling Yash aka Rocky Bhai ‘mass boss’. They also posted emojis galore. The fans also shared how they were excited for the second part.

🔥 🔥#KGFChapter2FirstLook 2nd time😴😍 — 𝙏𝙍𝙊𝙇𝙇 𝙒𝙃𝙊 𝙏𝙍𝙊𝙇𝙇𝙎 𝙔𝘼𝙎𝙃 (@TWTYASH) December 21, 2019

KGF 2, like the first installment, has been directed by Prashant Neel. The movie is produced by Vijay Kirangdur under the banner of Homable Films. The Hindi version will be distributed by Farhan Akhtar & Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. The movie also stars Srinidhi Shetty. As per reports, the movie will release in July 2020.

