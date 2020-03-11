Yash Rubbishe Rumours Of K.G.F Chapter 2 Clashing With RRR

Superstar Yash impressed the audience with his performance in KGF 1, and since then, fans are waiting for the second instalment of the film. Yash is currently on the roll for shooting his film K.G.F Chapter 2. Recently, it was being speculated that KGF Chapter 2 and SS Rajamouli's RRR might clash at the box-office. Yash, however, put an end to the rumours. Here is what he had to say.

Read Also| K.G.F Chapter 2 Star Yash Left Shoot Mid-way Thrice And Rushed To Bangalore; Here’s Why

Yash disproves rumours of KGF: Chapter 2 clashing with SS Rajamouli's RRR at the Box Office

While speaking to a media portal, Yash expressed that the makers of the film are not stupid and added that the KGF chapter 2 and RRR teams are in constant talks on the matter. Yash then added that RRR had informed the makers of KFG that RRR’s release date has been changed to April and then the RRR team also asked the people on KGF side to make changes according to the release of SS Rajamouli's RRR. He also added that the RRR team also took details of K.G.F Chapter 2’s release and then decided to forward their release date to July.

Read Also| Kannada Superstar Yash To Face Sanjay Dutt In Hand-to-hand Combat For 'KGF 2' Climax

Yash also expressed that the distributor for both the films in Hindi is Anil Thadani which is an additional reason for the film not releasing on the same date. The makers of Ram Charan and Junior NTR’s RRR had set a date for the release of RRR in January 2021. Superstar Yash’s film K.G.F Chapter 2 has not got a fixed release date yet.

Read Also| KGF Star Yash Shares Pic With Co-star Raveena Tandon From Sets, Leaves Fans Super Excited

Fans are eagerly waiting for the release date announcement of K.G.F Chapter 2. The second film in this series will be directed by Prashanth Neel. K.G.F Chapter 2 will star Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist and Sreenidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Malavika Avinash, and Vasista Simha in pivotal roles alongside Superstar Yash.

Read Also| 'KGF' Star Yash Gives Dulquer Salmaan Huge Titles As They Meet, Makes Delightful Promise

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.