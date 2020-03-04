K.G.F Chapter 2 Star Yash Left Shoot Mid-way Thrice And Rushed To Bangalore; Here’s Why

Superstar Yash impressed the audience with his performance in KGF 1, and since then, fans are waiting for the second instalment of the film. Yash is currently on the roll for shooting his film KGF 2. The shoot of the film is happening at several locations and Yash has been seen leaving his shoot mid-way and rushing to Bangalore thrice. Here is why the superstar is on the move and in such a rush.

Superstar Yash left his shoot mid-way and rush to Bangalore thrice; Here’s why

It was reported by a media portal that superstar Yash, although having a hectic schedule, has been travelling back and forth from Bangalore to spend time with his son and his family. It was also reported that the never fails to give time to his family and attends all family functions too. It was also reported that Yash has been on a strict diet and has been starching his limits to complete the shoot of the KGF 2.

From the sets of 'KGF 2'

It was reported that superstar Yash will be facing Sanjay Dutt in the movie as his competitor for the goldfields of Kolar. It was reported that the climax of KGF 2 will be hand-to-hand combat which will be choreographed by an internationally recognized action director. The reports further said that a large part of the climax will be shot with Yash and Sanjay Dutt bare-chested and flaunting their physique. Apart from this, Yash had also shared pictures of his KGF 2 co-star Raveena Tandon. Take a look at the post here.

(Source: Yash Instagram)

