Yash To Join 'KGF Chapter 2' Team For Final Leg Of Shooting From October 8

KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash and Raveena Tandon is among the much-anticipated films of 2020. The film has been making headlines ever since its inception and as the first part of the film was a huge success, fans and viewers are eagerly waiting to know more about the film. Now as per recent developments, actor Yash is all set to join the cast and crew for the final leg of shoot from tomorrow onwards.

Recently, Creative executive Producer Karthik Gowda took to Twitter to reveal the news about the same. Karthik wrote saying, “Yash joins the final leg of #KGFChapter2 shoot from tomorrow”. He also revealed that they will also wrap up the film by the end of the month and proceed towards the release”. Take a look at his post below:

@TheNameIsYash joins the final leg of #KGFChapter2 shoot from tomorrow. We will wrap up the film by the end of this month and proceed towards the release. @hombalefilms @VKiragandur @prashanth_neel @SrinidhiShetty7 @bhuvangowda84 — Karthik Gowda (@Karthik1423) October 7, 2020

On hearing his, fans went on to comment on all things nice on the post. The tweet shared by Karthik went on to garner heaps of praise from fans and movie buffs. Some of the users went on to laud the actor for his arrival on set, while some were super happy as they got some piece of information on the film. One of the users wrote, “finally”. While the other one wrote, “This is what I was waiting for”. Check out a few comments below:

Luv u annaðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ — Chandan Rocky (@TheNameIsChand2) October 7, 2020

Apart from Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, who essays the role of Reena in the KGF franchise, in the interview with Cinema Express, revealed that she is happy to be back on sets, and is also looking forward to resuming work. The actor also went on to share an Instagram story revealing her excitement on the same. Take a look at her post below.

About the film

KGF 2, starring Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead, tells the story of Rocky, who was employed to kill the heir of Kolar Gold Fields. The upcoming film also features popular actors such as Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj and Sonu Gowda, among others in crucial roles. The film is directed and written by Prashanth Neel, who also directed the first part of the film. The Yash starrer is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under its respective production banner. The directors of the film have been revealing the first look posters of the star cast, amping the expectations of fans and viewers.

