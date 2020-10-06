Heart Attack 3 Cast: Yash, Ramya And Other Actors Who Are Part Of This Romantic-comedy

Heart Attack 3 is the new title given to the Kannada film Lucky as it was dubbed in Hindi. The movie is directed by Dr.Suri who is a dentist by profession who makes his debut in film direction. The movie is a light-hearted romantic comedy starring Yash and Ramya in lead roles. Take a look at Heart Attack 3 cast.

Who is the hero of Heart Attack 3?

Yash plays the role of Lucky who falls in love with TV anchor Gowri. He later changes his identity to Vikram to get a job and get close to Gowri. Yash predominantly works in Kannada films. He gained major recognition with movies like Rajadhani, Mr and Mrs Ramachari, Kirataka, and Googly (film). He also rose to prominence with the movie KGF Chapter 1 and the sequel of the movie would be releasing soon. KGF Chapter 1 turned out to be a huge success and the actor was appreciated for his performance in the movie.

Who is the actress in Heart Attack 3?

Ramya plays the role of Gowri who is a TV anchor and later resigns and becomes a creative head at an advertising company. Ramya is an actor and politician who was the Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha from Mandya, Karnataka. She made her acting debut in 2003 with Kannada film Abhi. Though she has also worked in both the Tamil and Telugu industry, she rose to prominence with her performances in Kannada films. She is known for her roles in movies like Amrithadhare, Sanju weds Geetha, Katari Veera Surasundarangi, and Nagarahavu among others.

Also Read| 'Ka Pae Ranasingam' cast list: All about the Vijay Sethupathi & Aishwarya Rajesh starrer

What is the role of Sharan in Heart Attack 3?

Sharan portrays the role of Lucky's friend who helps him change his identity by destroying all the possible things that linked him to his identity as Lucky. Sharan made his acting debut in the mid-1990s and appeared mostly in comedy roles and small supporting roles. He earned major recognition during the late 2000s and made his lead role for his 100th film Rambo and since then featuring as the lead actor in comedy films.

Picture Courtesy: Still from Heart Attack 3

Also Read| 'Hum Log' serial cast: Details about the cast of India's first ever family drama series

Other members of the Heart Attack 3 cast

Sadhu Kokila

Chikkanna

Vijay Chendoor

Also Read| 'Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon' casts Paddy Considine as King Viserys I

Also Read| Re-imagining 'Borat' cast in South Indian films, can you see Rana Daggubati as Borat? Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.