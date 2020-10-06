Yashasvi Jaiswal To Replace Out-of-form Robin Uthappa In Abu Dhabi Match Against Mumbai?

Steve Smith-led Rajasthan will be taking on Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai in the 20th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season on Tuesday, October 6. The match will be contested at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The upcoming fixture is an important one for Rajasthan as they recently suffered back-to-back defeats to squander their promising start in the tournament.

Dream11 IPL 2020 points table ahead of Mumbai vs Rajasthan live game

Dream11 IPL 2020: Under-19 star Yashasvi Jaiswal likely to take field against defending champions

Yashasvi Jaiswal made his Dream11 IPL debut in Rajasthan’s first match of the ongoing season. However, the 18-year-old batting prodigy scored only six runs at the top of the order against Chennai and did not feature in Rajasthan’s playing XI since then. In their upcoming high-profile clash against defending champions Mumbai, the team management could consider bringing back Yashasvi Jaiswal to their playing XI in place of out-of-form veteran Robin Uthappa. Ironically, Jaiswal plays for Mumbai in domestic cricket, making it an interesting proposition.

So far in the Dream11 IPL 2020 season, Robin Uthappa played all four matches for the Rajasthan franchise, only to manage 33 runs. On the other hand, Yashasvi Jaiswal is widely tipped as one for the future of Indian cricket as the left-hander was named the ‘Player of the Tournament in this year’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa. Considering Robin Uthappa’s recent struggles with the bat, captain Steve Smith and team management can consider fielding Yashasvi Jaiswal in the playing XI to test his potential in the Dream11 IPL 2020 season.

