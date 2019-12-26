KGF Star Yash Calls Daughter Ayra 'the Brightest Light' As He Wishes Fans On Christmas

Naveen Kumar Gowda, popularly known as Yash, has time and again delivered several path-breaking performances in movies like KGF and Googly. Yash is currently gearing up for his next release, KGF: Chapter 2 along with Sanjay Dutt and Shrinidhi Shetty. Besides being known for his unconventional charisma, Yash is among the few South Indian actors who is known for his social media presence. From making exciting announcements about his upcoming projects to sharing sneak-peaks from his personal life, Yash has maintained his position as a social media celebrity too. Recently, Yash shared a heartfelt post on social media for his daughter and his caption will melt your heart.

Also Read | Yash And Sanjay Dutt-starrer 'KGF Chapter 2 Teaser To Release On January 8, 2020?

KGF star Yash shares a post for his ‘brightest light’

Taking to his official Instagram handle, actor Yash shared a heart-warming picture of his daughter, Ayra on the occasion of Christmas. In the picture shared, the little munchkin can be seen in a flowered red-white frock, standing near a bright and dazzling Christmas tree playing with the lights. With the picture shared, Yash wrote,“ The Xmas tree may be shining, but the brightest light is standing next to it!! (Ok.. it's the Daddy talking.. can't help it though 😛) MERRY CHRISTMAS everyone 😊”. Take a look at the picture:

Also Read | KGF 2 First Look: Yash Aka Rocky Bhai 'rebuilding An Empire', Netizens Hail 'mass Boss'

Also Read | KGF Actor Yash Shares A Lovely Video From His Daughter Ayra's ONEderland Party | WATCH

All about KGF: Chapter 2

Slated to release on April 1, 2020, KGF: Chapter 2 chronicles the story of the blood-soaked land of Kolar Gold Fields' new overlord, Rocky, whose name strikes fear in the heart of his foes. The movie further focuses on Rocky's allies, who look up to him as their saviour. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the makers of the movie have managed to rope in Raveen Tandon for a prominent role.

Also Read | What Is 'KGF' Star Yash Doing In China? Here's What We Know

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.