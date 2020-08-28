'Yeah Right': Sushant's Sister Scorches Rhea's Claims On Family; Reminds Her Of Chandigarh

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Thursday shot back at Rhea Chakraborty’s unquantified claims about his family not standing by the late actor during tough times. In interviews with several news channels on Thursday, Rhea portrayed Sushant as an individual with a “mental problem” requiring medical help and claimed the family was absent while the late actor was struggling with bipolarity. Rhea's claims about his well being and her narrative has been challenged on multiple fronts, ranging from his friends completely dismissing his purported 'claustrophobia' to her being unable to answer why she made no move to involve his family if he was indeed bipolar.

Also countering Rhea’s claims, Shweta shared a snip for her air ticket from San Francisco to Delhi dated January 26, when Sushant was visiting the family in Chandigarh. Shweta said that she left her business and kids behind in the US and rushed to Chandigarh as soon as she learned about Sushant's trip. However, they could not meet as the actor had already left the city because of Rhea's "constant pestering" and some work commitments.

As Rhea mentioned in her interview,We didn’t love our brother!! Yeah right, that’s why I flew all the way from USA to India in Jan as soon as I got to know Bhai is visiting Chandigarh and is not keeping well. I had to stall my business and leave my kids behind! #Godiswithus pic.twitter.com/LACoJ0iK25 — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020

The worst part was I didn’t even get to meet him coz by the time I reached, Bhai had already left Chandigarh because of the constant pestering calls of Rhea and some work commitments. Family was always there standing rock solid for him!! #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #Godiswithus — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020

Shweta said that Sushant had made an SOS call to their sister Rani in January when "he was drugged, confined and isolated". She added that Rhea had called Sushant 25 times in less than 2 to 3 days’ time during his Chandigarh trip, asking "what was the urgency to call him back?"

Jan was the time when Bhai made a SOS call to Rani Di, he was drugged, confined and isolated. Soon after he reached Chandigarh there were 25 calls made by Rhea in less than 2-3 days time frame. WHY??What was the urgency to call him back!! #ArrestRheaNow — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput death case

The 34-year-old actor's untimely death on June 14 sent shockwaves across the country. While the Mumbai Police only registered an Accidental Death Report, the Patna Police filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and other persons based on the complaint of the Dil Bechara actor's father KK Singh. Sections 341 (Wrongful Restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code have been included in the FIR.

Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate has initiated a money laundering case against Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant death case. After the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the case to the CBI, the agency formally registered an FIR. 6 persons including Rhea Chakraborty have been named as accused. Post the Supreme Court's order rejecting Chakraborty's transfer petition, the CBI commenced its investigation in Mumbai. Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau has also registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others under Sections 20, 22, 27 and 29 of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act.

