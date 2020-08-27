Rhea Chakraborty's 'claustrophobia' claim on Sushant busted, netizens slam 'nonsense'

Rhea Chakraborty broke her silence on social media on Thursday by highlighting the media ‘attack’ at her father and her building's security guard. The actress is also set to break another silence after alleging the media 'attack', her only video since Sushant Singh Rajput's video, dressed in all white, in an interview with a news channel on Thursday. As a promo of the telecast was released, however, netizens pounced on her for claiming that SSR felt ‘claustrophobic’ in a flight.

READ: Narcotics Angle In Sushant Case Deepens; List Of 20 Bollywood Stars & Politicians With CBI

Rhea’s ‘claustrophobic’’ claim busted by Sushant fans

Rhea claimed that Sushant felt claustrophobic in a flight and used to take medicines for it. The actress was talking about the trip that the couple had taken to Europe last year, which is under the scanner.

However, the Jalebi actor was heavily trolled for her statement. Netizens termed the statement as ‘nonesense’, 'lie' and that no one was going to believe her. Some slammed her comment by sharing moments from Sushant's trip to NASA, when he was to play the lead in the film Chanda Mama Door Ke, which eventually got shelved.

READ: Ankita Lokhande Exposes Rhea's 'Sushant Was Claustrophobic' Claim With Flight Sim Video

Not just travelling in a aircraft, another video of him flying a jet started going viral as soon as Rhea's statement surfaced,

Sushant’s Pavitra Rishta co-star and ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande also shared the video to ask if it was claustrophobia, asserting that the actor had fulfilled his dream to fly.

Is this #claustrophobia?

You always wanted to fly and you did it and we all are proud of you ðŸ˜Š pic.twitter.com/5gc2sgyaEK — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) August 27, 2020

Here’s how netizens slammed Rhea for her statement

Meanwhile, the CBI is investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput case at a breakneck speed. The officers have questioned numerous persons, visited several locations in less than a week. Moreover, amid ED probing the financial angle, the Narcotics Control Bureau has also got involved in the case after ED submitted details of Rhea’s alleged involvement with drugs, and leak of a chat with Jaya Sinha.

READ: ED Shares Evidence Of Rhea Chakraborty Using & Dealing In Narcotics With CBI's Sushant SIT

READ: Kangana Ranaut Responds To B'wood Names Linking To Narcotics' Angle, Shares Own Experience

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.