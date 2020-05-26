Throwback Tuesday: Shaheer Sheikh's Pic With Niece Aairah Is Too Cute To Miss

Television star Shaheer Sheikh recently took to social media to wish his fans on the occasion of Eid by sharing several pictures of his family members. Expressing his feelings about the entire family not being together and yet, together, Sheikh shared pictures of himself with his family members who could not be together to celebrate the Holy day due to the lockdown on Instagram. Along with sharing the photographs, he captioned the post. ''We are in different parts of the world but we are still together. Eid Mubarak to everyone.'

Also Read | This Is How Shaheer Sheikh Made His Acting Debut In Indian Television Industry

Shaheer Sheikh is quite close to his niece Aairah and his Instagram handle is proof. The television actor's Instagram feed is filled with cutesy pictures and videos of him and his adorable niece. However, we've dug out an old photograph of the uncle-niece duo from back in the days when a baby Airah and uncle Shaheer made goofy faces at each other.

Also Read | Shaheer Sheikh Shares Pictures With Pandavas From 'Mahabharat'; Calls It 'Art Of Chilling'

Shaheer Sheikh making goofy faces with niece Aairah in this #throwbackthueday picture is too cute to miss

One of the highly-popular faces of the Telly world, Shaheer Sheikh is best known for his performance in Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal, 2013's Mahabharat, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Shaheer Sheikh is extremely close to his family, which is pretty evident from his social media handles. The actor is currently quarantining with his family and has been digging up his gallery to share some throwback photographs on his Instagram handle.

Therefore, we decided to dig up an old photograph of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor with his niece Aairah in today's pick for #throwbacktuesday post. In the photograph from 2016, a baby Aairah and uncle Shaheer Sheikh are seen having the best time of their life as Aairah posed for the camera making goofy faces and her uncle too joined her doing the same. Check out the uncle-niece banter from back in the days, which is too cute to miss, below:

Also Read | Shaheer Sheikh Showcases His Incredible Transformation For The Role Of Arjun; Pics Inside

However, amid the lockdown, Shaheer Sheikh has also been reminiscing the good old Mahabharat days as it recently made a comeback on the small screens. The actor was quite ecstatic when he heard the announcement and had expressed his excitement on social media by sharing photographs from the sets of the show. Meanwhile, Sheikh and his fans are also hoping for yet another well-received show of his, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi to return on the small screens as well

Also Read | Shaheer Sheikh Shares A Throwback Post From 'Mahabharat' Giving It A Lockdown Twist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.