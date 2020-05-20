This Is How Shaheer Sheikh Made His Acting Debut In Indian Television Industry

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is a popular Indian television show that has been getting a lot of positive response from the viewers. Viewers claim that the story of the series is certainly very interesting but the cast performances really take it to the next level. Fans have been asking about the history cast of the film. One of the most searched celebrities from the cast of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke happens to be Shaheer Sheikh. The fans have been trying to figure out Shaheer Sheikh’s journey to the television show. Some have also started thinking that Shaheer has made his debut with Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke which is not true. Read more to know how Shaeheer Sheikh established himself in one of the most competitive industries to work in.

Shaheer Sheikh's TV debut

Longtime fans of the star may believe that Shaheer Sheik made his acting debut with Kya Mast hai Life in the year 2009. But it is not true, he made his debut before acting in Kya Mast Hai Life. He managed to gain popularity with this show but certainly made his debut with another. After researching about Shaheer, it is very evident that he made his debut by playing the role of Arjun Shekhawat in the show Sanya. This was Shaheer Sheikh's debut series that certainly helped him to bag the current role he is doing. After Sanya, he went on to do Kya Mast Hai Life which certainly took his acting career to another level. He managed to get a lot of popularity for his roles which eventually made him the actor he is. But it was Kya Mast Hai Life that took off his career and got him the fame and popularity he deserves.

About Shaheer Sheikh's Kya Mast Hai Life

Kya Mast Hai Life is a popular Indian television series that was aired on Disney Channel India from April 27, 2009, to July 7, 2010. The show was produced by Sol Productions and it aired around 126 episodes in total. The show revolved around the lives of five high school friends: Ragini, Zeeshan, Zenia, Ritu and Veer. It starred actors including Shaheer Sheikh as Veer Mehra, Nazneen Ghaani as Ragini Juneja, Sana Amin Sheikh as Ritu Shah, Ashish Juneja as Zeeshan Khan and Shweta Tripathi. While having a conversation with a news house, Antoine Villeneuve, senior vice-president and managing director, Walt Disney Television International India spoke about why exactly was this show released. He said that teens today are wise and wired. Kya Mast Hai Life follows Disney Channel's philosophy of reflecting them, their families, and their universe in an entertaining, safe and family-inclusive environment.

