Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka: Vikram Chuahan And Aditi Sharma's Show Extended

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka is an Indian Hindi TV series airing on Star Plus channel at 8.30 pm from Monday to Friday and is also available for streaming on Hotstar. The show is a unique love story based on the premise of love and dark magic. It is produced by Gul Khan and Karishma Jain. The story is curated by Mrinal Jha. It is a love story between the lead characters Aman and Roshni. The show has been getting great ratings since the start. It was originally supposed to end after completing its 100 episodes in February.

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka Gets an Extension

There were rumours that the show will be replaced by Mahesh Bhatt's Jannat. It was reportedly set to be launched in late February or mid-March. But it looks like the change will not happen as the Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma starrer has received an extension.

ALSO READ | Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! Written Update December 12: Will Aman Lose His Family?

As per the buzz report, the show might get extended for another 100 episodes. The show was originally set to be a finite series that would end after 100 episodes. But, since the show is doing well on the TRP charts, the channel chose to drop the idea of ending it. The supernatural love story of the lead couple has definitely managed to impress the audience.

Talking to a leading portal, a source said that the show will be on air for a longer duration and will not go anywhere. They also added that the actors, as well as the crew of the show, has been notified. They further said that their creative team is working towards a long and more successful run.

ALSO READ | 'Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka' Actor Jaswinder Garnder Bags Her Next Role; Read Details

When asked about the show doing so well, the lead Vikram Singh Chauhan told a leading portal that everybody is happy because when one gets acknowledged for their work, for the actors, and the creators and added that it is just a happy feeling. He shared that every time TRPs come in, everyone is all set for celebrations because with every passing weak the TRPs are only getting higher. He said that it is a happy feeling to be on top across all channels.

ALSO READ | Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update January 7: The Sword Is Influencing Aman

ALSO READ | 'Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For January 17: Will Aman Be Able To Save Roshni?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.