Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update January 7: The Sword Is Influencing Aman

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka is a Hindi TV series that airs on Star Plus channel at 8.30 pm from Monday to Friday and is also available for streaming on Hotstar. The show is a unique love story based on the premise of love and magic. It is produced by Gul Khan and Karishma Jain. The story is written by Mrinal Jha. It is a love story between the lead characters Aman and Roshni. Here is the latest update from the show.

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka written update January 7

The episode starts with Aman burning the clothes after Tabeezi asked him to do that. Phupi started shouting after the fire got around her. Everyone tried to blow it off. Whereas, Parveen assumed that Aman will regard himself responsible for this. On the other side, Chotu wears Aman’s shoes. Aman assumed that all this happened because he touched the sword. Later Aman started looking for Roshni. Aman started taking care of Roshni. Meanwhile, Chotu plays with the ball. Sara took away Chotu's ball. Chotu screamed so loud that the glass of the door broke.

While looking at the broken glass pieces Aman, Roshni and Dadi look at were furious by witnessing all the weird incident happening in the home. While they were discussing it, Phupi came and informed that Soha is coming. Aman explained Roshni that Soha is Chotu's mother and she doesn't go anywhere without any agenda. Soha and Aman started arguing about Chotu and Soha started walking towards her car with Chotu. Angry Chotu's power made the car fly in the air and destroyed it.

Meanwhile, Tabeezi tried to check the book. After Parveen used her magic to put black patches on the book Tabeezi said this happens when any jinn uses powers on the book. Aman got angry and shouted after Soha constantly said that she will take Chotu with her. After Aman got dizzy, Roshani calmed him down.

Parveen said to herself that Ayana will kill Aman. Tabeezi confirmed that the sword is still in the house and influencing Aman to do all this. Later Roshani consoled him. Aman asked Roshni to promise him that she will kill him if his anger will hurt anyone. The episode ended after Roshani broke down and Aman still asked her to promise him.

