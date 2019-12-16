'Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka' Actor Jaswinder Garnder Bags Her Next Role; Read Details

Jaswinder Garnder is an Indian actor who is predominantly known for her work in the television film industry. However, she was also seen in supporting roles in several movies. Jaswinder Garnder has been a part of shows like Ek Deewana Tha among others.

Jaswinder Garnder is currently featuring in the Star Plus’s top-rated show Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka. According to reports, Jaswinder Garnder has bagged her next role. Reportedly, Jaswinder Garnder will be soon seen featuring in Phir Laut Aayi Naagin. It is speculated that Jaswinder Garnder will be seen playing the role of Naag Mata in the show. However, nothing has been confirmed or announced by her.

About the TV show Phir Laut Aayi Naagin

Phir Laut Aayi Naagin is an Indian horror television anthology series. The series is created by Contiloe Entertainment and Cinevistaas Limited for Dangal TV. Actors like Mac Mohan, Sunil Grover, Murali Sharma, Ronit Roy, Vindu Dara Singh has been a part of the series.

About the TV show Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka is an Indian television fantasy drama series. The series premiered on October 14, 2019, on Star Plus channel. Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka is produced by Gul Khan and Karishma Jain. The series features Aditi Sharma and Vikram Singh Chauhan in pivotal roles. The plot of Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka is based on the life of Roshni Ahmad and Aman Junaid Khan. Both of them are poles apart. However, their lives are connected in the most extraordinary way – through magic and fate.

