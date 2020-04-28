Honey Singh Shares A Childhood Picture, Fans React; Check Out The Throwback Post Here

Recently, rapper Honey Singh took to his social media accounts and posted a throwback picture from his childhood days and fans have been going gaga over it. In the picture, Honey Singh can be seen striking a pose as he sat on a big rock and has scenic mountains as the backdrop of the picture. The rapper captioned the picture stating that he was stylish since birth. Check out the picture below.

Read | Honey Singh Coming Back With Bilingual Song 'Moscow Suka' After Success Of 'Loca'

Honey Singh posts a picture from his childhood days

Read | LOCA Song Cast: Everything You Need To Know About Yo Yo Honey Singh's New Song

In the picture, Honey Singh can be seen wearing a pair of sunglasses and a pair of white trousers and a blue round neck sweater. As soon as the post went up, fans flooded the picture with comments. Some called the picture very cute and some gave the throwback picture lots of love. Even celebrities like Maninder Buttar and Ikka commented on the post. Check out the fan comments below.

Here are some reactions:

On another note, Honey Singh has been very active on social media amidst the lockdown and has kept his fans updated with his life during the lockdown. He has been seen posting videos where he is working out and has been motivating his fans to make the most of the lockdown.

Recently, Honey Singh saw the success of his latest bilingual song, Moscow Mashuka. The song features Neha Kakkar as the female singer and the song has been garnering appreciation from their fans from every nook and corner. The Russian vocals in the song has been given by DJ and singer Ekaterina Sizova. Check out the song below.

Read | Honey Singh Says, "I Never Let Negativity Reach Me", Gets Candid About Being Bipolar

Read | Honey Singh Shares An Unmissable Throwback Quarantine Picture With Mother; See Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.