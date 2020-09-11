Yo Yo Honey Singh Opens Up About His 'dark Phase', Says Deepika Padukone Helped Him

Yo Yo Honey Singh is one of the famous rap sensations of the Indian music industry. From Blue Eyes to Desi Kalakaar, he has given several iconic foot-tapping numbers that yet makes audiences groove. Honey Singh’s journey wasn’t an easy one and his alcohol addiction haven’t been a secret.

At a point, in his career, his worsened condition compelled him to take a 2-year-long hiatus from his music career. Now, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the musician got candid about his dark phase of life and how people from the industry supported him

Honey Singh opens up about alcoholism

During the interaction, Honey said that it was a ‘terrible’ phase for him and revealed that his addiction to alcohol took a major toll on his mental health. He added that he was unable to sleep at nights and it almost took him 3-4 months to actually understand the crisis and accept it. Honey believes that an artist is nothing less than a mirror to his audiences and hence he decided to speak up about the issue rather than keeping it under wraps.

According to the musician, whenever people asked him ‘where he had disappeared for two years’. He took responsibility and justified that he was ‘unwell’. He recalled making 'Dheere Dheere' for Hrithik Roshan and revealed he made it while he was struggling with mental issues. Giving credit to his family, the artist added that his loved-ones had his backbone even during dark days.

While concluding his interview, he revealed that even acquaintance from Bollywood industry extended their support to him. Mentioning the name of his Lungi Dance partner, Deepika Padukone, he exclaimed that the Padmaavat actor went through a similar phase in her life and understanding Honey’s situation, she immediately shared her Delhi-based doctor’s contact with the rap artist. Expressing that he feels blessed after recovering, he stated that everyone ‘prayed for him’.

On the professional front, In 2020, Honey Singh has released 4 independent singles in collaborating with prominent singers from the industry. Loca, Moscow Mashuka and Billo Tu Agg Ae were some of his recent art pieces. His recently released music single is namely First Kiss.

