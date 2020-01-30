Armaan Malik's Dream To Meet Former Indian Captain MS Dhoni Finally Comes True

During a recent show, Armaan Malik invited MS Dhoni on stage with him while singing a song from the movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. But the former Indian captain hilariously ran back into the crowd. Fans laughed at it but then he later joined Armaan on stage with his wife Sakshi Dhoni. Armaan Malik sang the song Kaun Tujhe for the couple and they both thanked him for the sweet gesture.

Dhoni is often regarded as one of the most down-to-earth cricketers. Fans often say that he maintains distance from glamour. It is also said that there was no surprise that MS Dhoni hesitated to join Malik when the singer invited him on the stage first. Dhoni joined him only after Armaan and Sakshi Dhoni convinced him that he will not be asked to sing but in fact, the singer wanted to dedicate a song to the couple. The video has now gone viral on social media.

Dream come true for Armaan Malik

The crowd applauded Armaan while he sang the verse of Kaun Tujhe. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni also impressed social media with his singing skills when a video got viral of him singing an old song. Armaan has always been a fan of sports, his favourite team in football has been Bayern Munich and he also shared his love for cricket. Recently, he clicked a photo with MS Dhoni and shared his excitement with his Instagram family.

Latest Click of Thala Dhoni with Armaan Malik😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/nJsxF3dPom — DHONI Trends™ (@TrendsDhoni) January 28, 2020

Image Courtesy: Armaan Malik's Instagram

