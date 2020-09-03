Things To Learn From AR Rahman's Masterclass On Music With Arijit Singh; Read More

Maestro AR Rahman and Bollywood singer Arijit Singh had a virtual session about the former’s craft. While Singh asked questions, AR Rahman answered them with utter patience and calmness. The music composer spoke about his ideology, collaborations, journey, and methodology, among other things. Here, we have compiled some of AR Rahman’s points that you must know. Read on:

Nuances of the West in Indian music

Arijit Singh keenly observed that AR Rahman’s music felt Indian but also had influences of the West. To answer his question, the latter spoke about being multicultural. Considering people's foundation to be Indian, he talked about the influences of the British, the Mughals, and others, who had left their impression on the people and their culture. AR Rahman also said that he never segregated the music, which came out organically.

Spiritual feeling

Numerous times, fans of the music composer talked about the spiritual feeling his music gave. AR Rahman revealed that he liked to isolate himself while working to avoid getting distracted by other activities. He spoke about being amid the chaos and how he tries transporting his listeners to a surreal world with his music.

Collaborations with ace personalities

AR Rahman opened up about his collaborations with ace filmmakers like Aanand L Rai, Imtiaz Ali, Mani Ratnam, Ashutosh Gowariker, and Ram Gopal Varma, to name a few. He also talked to Arijit Singh about his work with lyricists like Gulzar and Prasoon Joshi and their influences on his work. The music composer also revealed the usage of instrument or raga, which helped him uplift a specific song.

Understanding the 'Value of Music'

Amid their discussion, AR Rahman and Arijit Singh went down memory lane and recalled their experience as kids. They remembered saving money to buy cassettes. AR Rahman talked about how things have changed with music readily available at the click of a button. He emphasised the importance of valuing music when many things have been selling for free. To elaborate the point, Arijit added how he valued each song more as he used to save money to buy such cassettes.

Tips for budding composers and producers

AR Rahman also had tips for budding composers and producers. He called it the trial and error process. Talking to Arijit Singh, Rahman explained that everyone in the field needed to listen to a lot of music and develop their mind and heart into a high sonic. He added that after getting a sharp ear and the experience of producing, budding composers would know if something worked or not. Moreover, AR Rahman called it a vibe thing and declined from any technical explanations for the same.

