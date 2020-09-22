Did You Know Arijit Singh Was Earlier Married To This Bollywood Singer?

Famous singer Arijit Singh has carved a niche for himself in the music industry. He made his debut with the song Phir Mohabbat in the year 2011 and shot to fame with his Aashiqui 2 compositions Tum Hi Ho and Chahun Main Yaa Na. Today, his melodious tracks feature on the top of his fan’s playlist. Arijit has lent his voice for the creation of several unforgettable melancholy. But do you know that the singer was first married to a Bollywood singer?

Arijit Singh’s first marriage

Back in 2013, Arijit Singh tied the knot with one of his co-contestants of a music show, as reported by DNA. The musician met Koel Singh, while the two were participants of a reality music series. Love brew between the duo and they decided to get married. However, Arijit’s first marriage didn’t even last a year. After a couple of months, Arijit and Koel got divorced and the reason continues to remain unknown.

A year later in 2014, Arijit married Koyel Roy, who is his childhood friend. The duo took the wedding vows in a private ceremony at Tarapeeth temple located in West Bengal. Now, the two have already welcomed two toddlers in their life and the family currently resides in Andheri, Mumbai. Also, as per DNA, Arijit’s second wife already had a daughter from her first marriage when she got hitched to the musician.

Arijit Singh’s professional front

The year 2020 is another successful year for the singer. On the work front, he has crooned Shayad and Haan Main Galat from the movie Love Aaj Kal. Along with it, the title track of Chhapaak with Khulne Do and Sab Jhulas Gaya was also sung by him. Dua Karo, Chal Ghar Chalen, Azaadi Ke Liye are a few other songs that got added to his discography this year.

Recently, love-birds Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana also featured in the music video of Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam which was sung by Arijit Singh. The lyrics of this heart touching song is penned down by Kumaar and the video of his melodious track is all about unconditional love and romance. Take a look:

