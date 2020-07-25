Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' Loved From Rajinikanth Fans On Twitter, Here's Why

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi’s film, Dil Bechara was finally released on Disney+ Hotstar yesterday. The film also marks the directorial debut of Mukesh Chabbra and is an adaptation of John Green’s The Fault In Our Stars. In the film, Sushant Singh Rajput’s character aka Manny is shown to be a die heard Rajinikanth fan. Netizens have been talking about how they loved this addition.
#RajiniFansLoveSushant— Gopikarthi (@karthikeyan55_5) July 25, 2020
Sushant ohhh we miss a biggest bollywood rajnifan pic.twitter.com/RJEzn6tqKA
Sushant's love towards Thalaivar ❤️❤️❤️— VAIGAI TROLLS ⒶⓃⓃⒶⒶⓉⓉⒽⒺ (@vaigaitrolls) July 25, 2020
Retweet max guys !
Spread the tag : #RajiniFansLoveSushant pic.twitter.com/r0GvU5bEhz
#RajiniFansLoveSushant you are supposed to be here #SushantSinghRajput why u left us man pic.twitter.com/Ch91tKumlL— UNDERTAKER (@UNDERTA57763379) July 25, 2020
Miss u #SushanthSinghRajput .— Ⓜ️🅰️N🅾️ (@rajini_mano) July 25, 2020
U made us very emotional . Life is so cruel . U will be in our hearts forever . #DilBechare is ur gift to us and a movie to cherish forever. Love u 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍
#RajiniFansLoveSushant pic.twitter.com/FOoZabov0Y
Nalaiku morning 9 AM #RajiniFansLoveSushant tag podalam No target.— VAIGAI TROLLS ⒶⓃⓃⒶⒶⓉⓉⒽⒺ (@vaigaitrolls) July 24, 2020
Thalaivar fans pls join. let's show our love and gratitude in return. pic.twitter.com/PZQqMoBmeE
This scene ! @RajiniFC his screen presence and his own destiny ! Magnificent screening @itsSSR #DilBecharaDay #RajiniFansLoveSushant #Rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/9SPLuVvi79— Yoki (@Yoki66673372) July 25, 2020
Starting from first look to trailer to movie, this is the best tribute for #Thalaivar I've seen 😍🙏 #SushanthSinghRajput ❤️ #DilBechara 💯✅#RajiniFansLoveSushant #Annaatthe #Rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/aac72jcqR9— ☆⋆🅰🅻🅴🆇 ᑭᗩᑎᗪIᗩᑎ⋆☆💥ᴬᴺᴺᴬᴬᵀᵀᴴᴱ💥 (@iRajiniFan) July 25, 2020
Just a frame, look at how many #Thalaivar references here ❤️🙏#RajiniFansLoveSushant #DilBechara #SushanthSinghRajput #SushantSinghRajpoot #Seri #Annaatthe #Rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/4TQZMuOCAX— ☆⋆🅰🅻🅴🆇 ᑭᗩᑎᗪIᗩᑎ⋆☆💥ᴬᴺᴺᴬᴬᵀᵀᴴᴱ💥 (@iRajiniFan) July 25, 2020
#RajiniFansLoveSushant Unconditional Love towards this Man 🔥🤩❣️.So soon Sushanth pic.twitter.com/9GBn7FczY5— Vishnu Kumar™ (@VishnuK80448281) July 25, 2020
We want to show our love for @itsSSR Speed up guys 🔥🔥🔥🔥#RajiniFansLoveSushant pic.twitter.com/xS96oqQcJA— Adheera🔪 (@rajini712dhoni) July 25, 2020
#RajiniFansLoveSushant Adore you the most SSR!❤️— thenameissuthir (@SuthirMarichami) July 25, 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput-Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara has been garnering massive attention post its release. Disney+Hotstar took to social media to announce the news to fans earlier today. The post further read, “A film that will always be etched in the hearts of all Bollywood fans. Your love has made Dil Bechara the biggest movie opening. Ever.”.
A film that will always be etched in the hearts of all Bollywood fans. Your love has made Dil Bechara the biggest movie opening. Ever. #DisneyPlusHotstar #Lovebreaksrecords#DilBechara #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex pic.twitter.com/dwrnmumjVd— Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) July 25, 2020
Apart from this, Dil Bechara has also become the highest-rated Hindi movie on IMDb. According to several reports, this feat has not been achieved by many movies. Only a few classics, including Forrest Gump and The Shawshank Redemption, have been able to touch this landmark. Dil Bechara has already hit a 9.8 out of 10 ratings on the platform.
Dil Bechara premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020. The film depicts the romance of Kizie Basu and Manny who are both battling cancer. The film has already been receiving several praises from all corners of the industry. Fans have also been catching up with their emotions of seeing Sushant Singh Rajput on the big screen for one last time. The movie has been trending all over social media ever since the release date was announced. Dil Bechara has become one of the most anticipated projects of the year. Many celebrities and industry insiders across the country have praised the film.
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14, 2020. The actor’s death has come as a shock to several members of the film fraternity. Sushant Singh Rajput gained immense popularity from his stint on Pavitra Rishta. He then went on to make his Bollywood debut in Kai Po Che that earned him critical acclaim. Throughout his career, Sushant Singh Rajput has starred in several hit films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, Shuddh Desi Romance, etc.
