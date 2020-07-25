Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' Loved From Rajinikanth Fans On Twitter, Here's Why

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi’s film, Dil Bechara was finally released on Disney+ Hotstar yesterday. The film also marks the directorial debut of Mukesh Chabbra and is an adaptation of John Green’s The Fault In Our Stars. In the film, Sushant Singh Rajput’s character aka Manny is shown to be a die heard Rajinikanth fan. Netizens have been talking about how they loved this addition.

ALSO READ | 'With A Heavy Heart': Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara Introductory Clip Goes Viral

Fans love Rajinikanth factor in Dil Bechara

#RajiniFansLoveSushant

Sushant ohhh we miss a biggest bollywood rajnifan pic.twitter.com/RJEzn6tqKA — Gopikarthi (@karthikeyan55_5) July 25, 2020

Sushant's love towards Thalaivar ❤️❤️❤️

Retweet max guys !



Spread the tag : #RajiniFansLoveSushant pic.twitter.com/r0GvU5bEhz — VAIGAI TROLLS ⒶⓃⓃⒶⒶⓉⓉⒽⒺ (@vaigaitrolls) July 25, 2020

ALSO READ | Differences Between Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara And 'The Fault In Our Stars'

#RajiniFansLoveSushant you are supposed to be here #SushantSinghRajput why u left us man pic.twitter.com/Ch91tKumlL — UNDERTAKER (@UNDERTA57763379) July 25, 2020

Miss u #SushanthSinghRajput .

U made us very emotional . Life is so cruel . U will be in our hearts forever . #DilBechare is ur gift to us and a movie to cherish forever. Love u 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍



#RajiniFansLoveSushant pic.twitter.com/FOoZabov0Y — Ⓜ️🅰️N🅾️ (@rajini_mano) July 25, 2020

Nalaiku morning 9 AM #RajiniFansLoveSushant tag podalam No target.



Thalaivar fans pls join. let's show our love and gratitude in return. pic.twitter.com/PZQqMoBmeE — VAIGAI TROLLS ⒶⓃⓃⒶⒶⓉⓉⒽⒺ (@vaigaitrolls) July 24, 2020

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara Gets 'biggest Movie Opening Ever': Disney+ Hotstar

#RajiniFansLoveSushant Unconditional Love towards this Man 🔥🤩❣️.So soon Sushanth pic.twitter.com/9GBn7FczY5 — Vishnu Kumar™ (@VishnuK80448281) July 25, 2020

#RajiniFansLoveSushant Adore you the most SSR!❤️ — thenameissuthir (@SuthirMarichami) July 25, 2020

ALSO READ | 'Hotstar Has Crashed': Hansal Mehta Says As He Watches Sushant Singh's Dil Bechara

Sushant Singh Rajput-Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara has been garnering massive attention post its release. Disney+Hotstar took to social media to announce the news to fans earlier today. The post further read, “A film that will always be etched in the hearts of all Bollywood fans. Your love has made Dil Bechara the biggest movie opening. Ever.”.

A film that will always be etched in the hearts of all Bollywood fans. Your love has made Dil Bechara the biggest movie opening. Ever. #DisneyPlusHotstar #Lovebreaksrecords#DilBechara #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex pic.twitter.com/dwrnmumjVd — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) July 25, 2020

Apart from this, Dil Bechara has also become the highest-rated Hindi movie on IMDb. According to several reports, this feat has not been achieved by many movies. Only a few classics, including Forrest Gump and The Shawshank Redemption, have been able to touch this landmark. Dil Bechara has already hit a 9.8 out of 10 ratings on the platform.

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara Leaked By TamilRockers Despite Being Free On Hotstar

Dil Bechara premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020. The film depicts the romance of Kizie Basu and Manny who are both battling cancer. The film has already been receiving several praises from all corners of the industry. Fans have also been catching up with their emotions of seeing Sushant Singh Rajput on the big screen for one last time. The movie has been trending all over social media ever since the release date was announced. Dil Bechara has become one of the most anticipated projects of the year. Many celebrities and industry insiders across the country have praised the film.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14, 2020. The actor’s death has come as a shock to several members of the film fraternity. Sushant Singh Rajput gained immense popularity from his stint on Pavitra Rishta. He then went on to make his Bollywood debut in Kai Po Che that earned him critical acclaim. Throughout his career, Sushant Singh Rajput has starred in several hit films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, Shuddh Desi Romance, etc.

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara & Other Films And Shows Releasing On OTT This Week

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.