Yuzvendra Chahal Gives Goofy Expressions As He Grooves To Shehnaaz Gill's 'Kurta Pajama'

On August 27, Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's fiance Dhanashree Verma shared a video, in which the duo was seen grooving on Shehnaaz Gill's latest Punjabi single Kurta Pajama. In the video, the couple is seen chilling amid the monsoon afternoon while enjoying Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz's song. As soon as the hook line of the song started, Dhanashree's video captured a few goofy expressions of Chahal.

The 30-year-old cricketer is sporting a casual look in a red round-neck t-shirt teamed with black track pants. As the lyrics progressed, he also held his black track pants, syncing with the lyrics Kala Kala. His fiance praised him saying, "what a step". Scroll down to take a look at the video.

Within a day, the post managed to garner more than 1M views and is still counting. Meanwhile, Chahal asked Dhanashree why she uploaded the video while the latter gave a witty reply as she wrote, "look at your moves". On the other side, many from her 1M Instagram followers flooded the comments section with numerous emoticons, including red hearts and laughing emojis.

A peek into Dhanashree Verma's Instagram

Dhanashree Verma's Instagram media wall is filled with numerous dance videos. Apart from the dance video, she has often shared the pictures of her cricketer fiance. On the other side, she also gives a sneak peek into her upcoming dance covers. Recently, she performed on the popular dancing number Ban Than Chali.

On August 8, the news about Chahal's engagement was shared by the RCB spinner himself. He shared a couple of pictures from his 'Roka ceremony' on his social media handle. Similarly, Chahal's fiancee Dhanashree Verma also made the announcement along with sharing photos online.

Shehnaaz Gill's Kurta Pajama

Talking about Shehnaaz Gill's Punjabi single, Kurta Pajama, the song was dropped on July 17, 2020. Along with Gill, the peppy song also featured popular singer Tony Kakkar. Within a month, the dancing number has garnered more than 82M views along with 1.2M likes on the video-sharing platform.

