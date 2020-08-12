Yuzvendra Chahal's Fiancee: All You Need To Know About Dhanashree Verma

With no cricket action taking place since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Yuzvendra Chahal has been very much active on social media posting videos and pictures during the lockdown. Now that the IPL 2020 dates are out, the leg-spinner is all set to join his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammates before flying to the UAE. Ahead of the IPL 2020, the leg-spinner shared some good news with his fans by announcing his engagement with YouTuber Dhanashree Verma.

Chahal engagement news thrills fans, teammates alike

The news about Chahal engagement was shared by the RCB spinner himself on Saturday (August 8) by sharing pictures of his 'roka ceremony' on his social media handle. Similarly, Chahal's fiancee Dhanashree Verma also made the announcement along with sharing photos online.

Chahal fiancee Dhanashree Verma: More details on the YouTuber

The Instagram profile of Dhanashree Verma suggests that she is a doctor, choreographer and a YouTuber. She has shared many videos of her choreographing and dancing on Bollywood songs on her social media account and has over 500,000 followers on Instagram. The videos on her Instagram profile features Bollywood stars such as Kartik Aaryan as well. On YouTube, Dhanashree has over 1.5 million subscribers.

IPL 2020: Yuzvendra Chahal set to don RCB jersey

The leg spinner has not played cricket since March due to COVID-19 but will be back in action soon as he gets ready to don Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) jersey once again for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). Coming to Yuzvendra Chahal's IPL career, the 30-year-old leg spinner has till date picked up 100 wickets from 84 matches. In the IPL 2019, Yuzvendra Chahal picked up 18 wickets at an average of 21.44 and an economy rate of 7.82. He ended as the eighth-highest wicket-taker overall and was the most successful for the Bengaluru-based franchise.

IPL 2020 dates

The IPL 2020 is scheduled to begin on September 19 with the final being held on November 8. The window for the IPL 2020 was only created after the ICC decided to postpone the T20 World Cup in Australia until next year due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The IPL 2020 was earlier scheduled to start on March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on CSK but the tournament was postponed. Apart from the new IPL dates, the tournament will also see new timings for its matches, with afternoon matches beginning on 3:30 PM IST and evening matches scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

(COVER IMAGE: DHANASHREE VERMA/ INSTAGRAM)