Yuzvendra Chahal Gets 'Gabbar-style' Reply From Shikhar Dhawan After Comic 'hair' Troll

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal is a jovial character who is renowned for his antics. The leg-spinner keeps on entertaining his teammates as well as fans on and off the field with his gimmicks. Over the last two years, he has been India's leading spinner in the limited-overs formats. The RCB star was at it once again and this time, it was Shikhar Dhawan who was at the receiving end.

IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal engage in fun banter

Shikhar Dhawan is in the UAE for the upcoming IPL 2020 tournament. The southpaw is currently serving the mandatory 7-day quarantine. On Tuesday, Shikhar Dhawan took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself where he is seen striking a pose and enjoying the sunshine in Dubai. Shikhar Dhawan captioned the post, “Sunny Dubai bringing out the smiles”.

As soon as Shikhar Dhawan uploaded the photo, the Indian spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav decided to have some fun at the expense of the Delhi Capitals opener. Kuldeep Yadav noticed Shikhar Dhawan's post and commented that his hair had grown now. Yuzvendra Chahal replied to Kuldeep Yadav's comment saying that since Dhawan wife is not with him, he doesn’t get beatings and there is less stress for him too, which has resulted in him growing some hair on his head.

However, Shikhar Dhawan was not going to let Yuzvendra Chahal get away with his comment. Dhawan gave it back to Yuzvendra Chahal and jokingly warned him saying that he has been married for years now but he should be careful as recently got engaged. Dhawan also took a shot at Yuzvendra Chahal's bunny teeth saying that if he doesn't keep a check on himself, his teeth may come further out.

Yuzvendra Chahal fiancee: RCB spinner got engaged during the lockdown

Recently, Yuzvendra Chahal shared some good news with his fans by announcing his engagement with YouTuber Dhanashree Verma. The Instagram profile of Yuzvendra Chahal fiancee Dhanashree Verma suggests that she is a doctor, choreographer and a YouTuber. She has shared many videos of her choreographing and dancing on Bollywood songs on her social media account and has over 500,000 followers on Instagram. The videos on her Instagram profile features Bollywood stars such as Kartik Aaryan as well. On YouTube, Dhanashree has over 1.5 million subscribers.

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC-CRICKET.COM/ BCCI TWITTER