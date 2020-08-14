Yuzvendra Chahal Talks About Reason Behind Starting Chahal TV And Its Soaring Popularity

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the most active cricketers on social media. The RCB cricketer is regularly seen uploading pictures and hilarious pictures of himself, while also engaging in friendly banter with other cricketers. However, Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘Chahal TV’ is one of the most popular series online which the 30-year-old is part of, with ‘Chahal TV’ loved by fans all over. Now, in a recent podcast, Yuzvendra Chahal has revealed the story about how ‘Chahal TV’ originated.

What is Chahal TV?

‘Chahal TV’ refers to Yuzvendra Chahal’s show which the bowler hosts online. During the show, the RCB cricketer interviews other cricketers as well as providing behind the scenes footage of the Indian cricket team. The show is loved by many fans as it provides an insight into the lives of the cricketers.

‘Chahal TV’ also has a massive fan following because of the humorous way Yuzvendra Chahal talks about matches and conducts interviews with the cricketers. Several Indian cricketers, such as captain Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Shami and Kuldeep Yadav have come on the show as well. The videos made by the RCB leggie are regularly posted on BCCI's official channels.

RCB player reveals how ‘Chahal TV’ originated

A couple of years after the origin of ‘Chahal TV’, the leg spinner in a podcast shared how the popular show came to light. Yuzvendra Chahal was speaking you to YouTuber Tanmay Bhat when he talked about ‘Chahal TV’. The RCB player disclosed that it originated after India completed a clean sweep against West Indies at home in November 2018.

The bowler shared a story from the 3rd T20I of the India vs West Indies series, in which India needed one run off one ball to win the game, with Manish Pandey on strike. While narrating the incident, Yuzvendra Chahal cheekily suggested how Manish Pandey managed to find Fabian Allen despite there being open spaces to take the single. However, India still to win the game as the batsmen somehow managed to sneak in a single off the misfield. Joking about it, Yuzvendra Chahal suggested that Manish Pandey must have promised Allen a party if he allowed him to win the match.

The player then discussed how the Indian cricket team’s media manager asked Yuzvendra Chahal to interview the cricketers on the team bus since the match was so interesting. Yuzvendra Chahal mentioned that according to the media manager, he was best suited for the job. The player then admitted that when the video of the hilarious interaction with the words ‘Welcome to Chahal TV’ was put online, it gained massive popularity and that’s how ‘Chahal TV’ was born.

During the podcast, the cricketer, who will next be seen in the IPL 2020 with RCB, also talked about why ‘Chahal TV’ is so successful. Talking about its succes, Tanmay Bhat said that since cricket is like a religion in India, fans love to see cricketers behave like normal people having fun, to which the bowler wholeheartedly agreed.

