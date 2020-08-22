Yuzvendra Chahal Trolls Virat Kohli On RCB Captain's Latest Post After Arriving In Dubai

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season is currently on course to commence from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). As franchises announce the arrivals of their players in the desert country, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) also confirmed the same on Friday, August 21 through their social media accounts. While a majority of their players took off earlier on the same day through a team flight from Bangalore, RCB captain Virat Kohli flew to the UAE in an exclusive charter aircraft from Mumbai.

RCB confirm Virat Kohli and team's arrival in UAE

Also Read | COVID-19 Played A Role In MS Dhoni's Retirement: Yuzvendra Chahal

RCB skipper Virat Kohli gets trolled by Yuzvendra Chahal

Virat Kohli reached Dubai in the evening, a few hours after the arrival of the rest of the RCB squad. The Indian captain confirmed the same through a post on Instagram. His RCB and Team India colleague Yuzvendra Chahal took note of the post and dropped his response in the comments section. While Virat Kohli wrote “Hello Dubai” in his caption, the RCB leg-spinner responded: “Hello from same hotel”. Yuzvendra Chahal’s reply was in reference to the social distancing protocol every IPL 2020 franchise will have to follow in UAE in order to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and its contagious nature.

Virat Kohli reaches UAE for IPL 2020 action, Yuzvendra Chahal responds

Also Read | Yuzvendra Chahal Names Current Indian Team's Biggest Foodie And It Is NOT Virat Kohli

IPL 2020 schedule

The IPL 2020 season will be played between September 19 and November 10 across three UAE venues, namely Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The much-awaited event was originally intended to commence on March 29 in India. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to shift the tournament out of the country due to the rising cases of coronavirus in the country.

RCB squad for IPL 2020 season

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali, Isuru Udana, Pavan Deshpande, Parthiv Patel, Josh Philippe, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Kane Richardson, Dale Steyn

Also Read | Yuzvendra Chahal Talks About Reason Behind Starting Yuzvendra Chahal TV And Its Soaring Popularity

Also Read | RCB Asks To 'spot Differences' Between Virat Kohli And A Lion; Yuzvendra Chahal However, Steals The Show

Image credits: IPLT20.com