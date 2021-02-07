Yuzvendra Chahal And Wife Dhanashree Spotted With 'KGF' Star Yash

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal recently took to Instagram and shared a picture while showcasing his recent encounter with South Indian superstar Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit. The cricketer shared the picture where he along with his wife Dhanashree can be seen striking a cool pose with Yash and Radhika.

Yuzvendra Chahal's picture with Yash

He captioned the post with a white smiling emoticon that seems to justify his happiness after meeting the KGF actor. Several fans of Yuzvendra and Yash quickly commented on the picture. One of the users wrote, "Yuzhi bhai and Rocky bhai". Another user wrote, "Ohh Yash and Radhika pandit". A third user chimed in and wrote, "Peace mercy, and blessings of Almighty God on all of you". Another user wrote, "KGF 3 hero yuzi bro".

Yuzvendra Chahal had recently tied knots with Dhanashree in a private ceremony in Gurugram. The marriage took place on December 22, 2020, was a private affair with just close friends and family, the couple married in a Hindu ceremony at the Karma Lake resort. Chahal had taken to his Instagram handle to share the pictures and wrote, "22.12.20. We started at “Once upon a time” and found “Our happily ever after,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond!!" After their marriage, the two jetted off to Dubai to celebrate their honeymoon. The cricketer even shared pictures from their honeymoon as well. Apart from the cricketer, Dhanashree Verma also shared several pictures from the trip where she can be seen flaunting her chooda while striking a pose for the camera along with her husband.

Meanwhile, Yash who enjoys a massive following on social media is looking forward to the release of the sequel of his superhit film KGF: Chapter 2. The makers recently took to social media and revealed the KGF Chapter 2 release date. The film is slated to hit the screen on July 16. KGF Chapter 2 cast will feature several actors reprising their roles from the first part like Yash in the lead, Srinidhi Shetty, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash among others.

