Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma's Sangeet Ceremony Celebrated By Fans; See Photos

India's leg-spin sensation Yuzvendra Chahal grabbed headlines over the last year, not just for his brilliant performance on the field but also for his bustling personal life. The loquacious spinner broke many hearts as he announced his engagement to Youtube choreographer and dancer Dhanashree Verma during the lockdown in August 2020. The whirlwind romance began when Chahal decided to join Verma's dance classes in order to stay active during the pandemic and ended with the two tying the knot on December 22, last year. Much to the delight of fans, the newlyweds have not been stingy in sharing pictures of their intimate wedding.

Chahal shares new round of pictures from sangeet ceremony with Dhanashree Verma

With almost the entire world in lockdown, India's premier spinner Yuzvendra Chahal opted for an intimate, friends and family wedding with his girlfriend Dhanashree Verma. With half the team still in Australia, Delhi local Shikhar Dhawan was the only teammate who made it to the wedding. According to reports, the wedding took place at the Karma Lakelands resort in Gurugram. A gushing husband, Chahal has not been able to stop himself from posting pictures of himself and his wife and now, almost a month after the wedding has shared two new pictures from his sangeet ceremony. Chahal can be seen wearing a formal black suit while Dhanashree is in another beautiful creation by Tarun Tahiliani, who she wore for all of her wedding functions.

Having just finished India's white-ball tour of Australia, Chahal is now playing with his domestic Haryana side at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. He has taken three wickets in the four games he has played so far, helping Haryana to an unbelievable undefeated run of four straight wins. If they make it to the final, Chahal might play the final on January 31 before resuming his national duties for the India vs England series starting in February.

Yuzvendra Chahal net worth

As per caknowledge.com, Yuzvendra Chahal's net worth figure is estimated to be around â‚¹30 crores (i.e. approximately USD $4 million) as of 2020. Of this, Chahal earns â‚¹3 crores from his annual Grade B contract with the BCCI. The major portion of his earning, however, comes from his participation in the cash-rich Indian Premier League. Chahal has now become a mainstay of the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore where he is paid a whopping â‚¹6 crores as a retainer fee for the team. The former Indian chess player is also an entrepreneur and has his own lifestyle brand, CheQmate which he launched in May 2019. He also has several lucrative endorsement deals with brands like Nike, Clove Dental and Acuvue.

Disclaimer: The above Yuzvendra Chahal net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Yuzvendra Chahal net worth and Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 2020 price.

