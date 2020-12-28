Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals Honeymoon Location After Marrying Dhanashree Verma; See Pictures

Team India leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal recently married YouTuber and choreographer Dhanashree Verma. Fans were quick to shower warm wishes with their messages in the comments section on the social media handle of the cricketer. Chahal even shared a video of the marriage ceremony thanking fans for their warm wishes in the caption.

Dhanashree recently in an interview revealed that their relationship started off as a student-teacher in April as she is a choreographer and Yuzvendra saw her dance videos on YouTube. In August, the two got engaged and on December 22 they got married.

Also Read: India Vs Australia Live: Steve Smith's Dismissal Off Jasprit Bumrah Draws Funny Reactions

Yuzvendra Chahal's marriage: Newly married couple's honeymoon location revealed

With fans going gaga over the engagement, haldi and wedding pictures, Chahal recently revealed the location of the honeymoon by posting pictures on his Instagram handle. Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma are currently in Dubai and their honeymoon pictures are also getting a lot of love from the fans.

Also Read: Bowlers Put India In Sight Of Series-levelling Win, Leave Australia Reeling At 133/6

In another picture, Dhanashree Verma can be seen flaunting her chooda while striking a pose for the camera along with her husband.

Dhanashree in an interview with Hindustan Times described Chahal as 'humble, down-to-earth, friendly and a total family guy". She said that Chahal's humility bowled her over and with the kind of values she has been brought up with she actually wanted someone like him as her life partner. She also revealed that both are ambitious and are supportive of each other’s professions.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly Hints At Backing Ranji Trophy In 2021 Despite Packed Calendar?

Chahal net worth

According to caknowledge.com, Yuzvendra Chahal's net worth is estimated to be approximately ₹30 crores (i.e. approximately USD $4 million) as of 2020. The figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Bangalore franchise as an active cricket player. The former Indian chess player is also an entrepreneur as he launched his own lifestyle brand CheQmate in May 2019. He is associated with several popular brands like Nike, Clove Dental and Acuvue.

Also Read: Ishant Sharma Set To Make Comeback In Shikhar Dhawan's Delhi Team In January 2021

Yuzvendra Chahal career stats

Chahal has been India's go-to man in limited-overs formats for more than three years now. Chahal's career stats are extremely impressive, with the leg-spinner playing 54 ODI matches and bagging 92 wickets. Also, in 44 T20Is Chahal has 59 wickets to his name. In the IPL, Chahal represents Bangalore and has 121 wickets in 99 matches.

Image: Yuzvendra Chahal / Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.