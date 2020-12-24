Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Engagement & Haldi Pictures; Brian Lara & Others Congratulate

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Tuesday tied the knot with choreographer Dhanashree Verma. Continuing the #DhanaSaidYuz series, Chahal on Thursday shared pictures of his engagement ceremony and haldi.

Another video going viral from Chahal's engagement ceremony is of the cake cutting. The two-tier cake covered in powder-pink frosting and topped with couples' initials in gold is breaking the Internet. Chahal shared the photo from his wedding on Twitter, captioning the post as: "22.12.20. We started at "Once Upon A Time" and found "Our Happily Ever After," coz' finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity and beyond."

Cricketers like Brian Lara, Chris Gayle and Indian team opener Shikhar Dhawan congratulated Chahal.

The 24-year-old is a dentist who graduated from the D Y Patil Dental College. Apart from that, she also is the founder of Dhanashree Verma Dance Company. She rose to fame with her dance routines on her social media accounts and has over 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

Chahal was last seen in action in the recent white-ball series against Australia. In the three-match T20I series, he managed to take four wickets and he was also adjudged as Man of the Match in the first T20I. Before the T20I series, he played the first two ODIs of the three-match series against Australia, managing to scalp just one wicket.

In the 15 matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), Chahal finished with 21 wickets at an economy rate of 7.67.

The 30-year-old has played 54 ODIs and 45 T20Is for the Men in Blue, managing to scalp 151 wickets across both formats. Chahal would most probably be next seen in action in the upcoming ODI and T20I series against England next year.

