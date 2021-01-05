Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree grooves on peppy track before marriage, Watch

Ace Indian skipper Yuzvendra Chahals’ wife Dhanashree recently shared a video on Instagram while showing off some moves on the day of her marriage. Dressed in bridal wear, Dhanashree can be seen grooving on the Are Re Are Ye Kya Hua song from Dil Toh Paagal Hai at the wedding venue. While captioning the post, she sent out a message to all the women who are all set to become a bride this year.

Dhanashree grooves on a filmy track before marriage

Dressed in traditional attire with the matching jeweler, Dhananshree left no stone unturned to mesmerize her fans with her steps on the iconic song. While captioning the post, she wrote, “To all the brides out there… dance it out. Just a quick dancing session before becoming Mrs. Chahal. Thank you @kartzzz7 @happydancingfeet100 for capturing this” It seems that before becoming Mrs. Chahal, Dhanashree wanted to let loose and dance it out in her style. Her husband Yuzvendra was the first one to drop a lovely comment under the post with many hearts shaped and smiling emoticons to express his love for his dear wife.

The pictures and videos from their wedding ceremony in Gurugram are all over the internet now. The marriage took place on December 22, 2020, was a private affair with just close friends and family, the couple married in a Hindu ceremony at the Karma Lake resort. Chahal had taken to his Instagram handle to share the pictures and wrote, "22.12.20. We started at “Once upon a time” and found “Our happily ever after,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond!!"

After their marriage, the two jetted off to Dubai to celebrate their honeymoon. The cricketer even shared pictures from their honeymoon where the two can be seen spend8ing some romantic time together in their hotel. Apart from the cricketer, Dhanashree Verma also shared several pictures from the trip where she can be seen flaunting her chooda while striking a pose for the camera along with her husband. Dhanashree in an interview with Hindustan Times described Chahal as 'humble, down-to-earth, friendly and a total family guy". She said that Chahal's humility bowled her over and with the kind of values she has been brought up with she actually wanted someone like him as her life partner. She also revealed that both are ambitious and are supportive of each other’s professions.

