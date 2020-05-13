Yuzvendra Chahal Crashes Jassie Gill-Shehnaaz Gill IG LIVE; Wants To Make Music Video

Jassie Gill and Shehnaaz Gill released the lyrical video of their new single Keh Gayi Sorry today. They also surprised their fans with an impromptu Instagram live session. However, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal crashed their live session with hilarious comments and left the two singers to explain what was going on.

Yuzvendra Chahal hilariously crashes Jassie Gill and Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram live

While Jassie Gill was speaking to his fans on Instagram live, Yuzvendra Chahal sent a message saying, "Koi mere naal bhi song karlo, I’m free quarantine time (Make a song with me too, I'm free during quarantine)". Explaining the comment by Chahal, Jassie Gill said that Chahal is an old friend of his and he was glad that he liked the song. Take a look:

The Keh Gayi Sorry video is garnering a huge fan following and is trending across YouTube in India with five million views. Jassie Gill and Shehnaaz Gill shot for the teaser of the video from their respective homes. The full music video will reportedly be shot after the lockdown ends. Addressing this matter, Jassie said he was looking forward to shooting the Keh Gayi Sorry video with Shehnaaz after lockdown. Till the, he hoped fans would "shower the same love" on the lyrical video of the song as well.

Earlier in 2020, Jassie Gill had worked in Panga which starred Kangana Ranaut in the lead role and Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha in important roles. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill last appeared on screen in the television reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. However, in an interview with a daily portal, she expressed her regret in taking up the show. She said after a point, she felt irritated at the idea of men trying to "appease and impress" her.

Image credit: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram, Yuzvendra Chahal Instagram

