Shehnaaz Gill’s Brother Shehbaaz Gill Bags A Punjabi Film Alongside Mayur Verma

Shehnaaz Gill became a household name after starring in Bigg Boss 13 wherein her entertaining antics won the hearts of many. Along with Shehnaaz Gill, her brother Shehbaaz Gill too has also managed to gain limelight for his sense of humour. Shehbaaz Gill had also entered the Bigg Boss house to support Shehnaaz Gill and his hilarious antics had even left the host Salman Khan in splits during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Shehbaaz Gill also enticed the audience as he managed to entertain them in the Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra starrer show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Now, Shehbaaz Gill has managed to bag his first Punjabi film opposite actor and model Mayur Verma who was also a contestant of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and shares a close bond with him along with his sister Shehnaaz Gill. According to media reports, Shehbaaz Gill and Mayur Verma will be playing negative characters in the movie.

Mayur Verma, Shehbaaz Gill will be playing antagonists

Mayur Verma confirmed the same in an interview with an online portal. Mayur Verma said that he has been roped in to do a Punjabi film for the very first time and that Shehbaaz Gill will also be a part of the movie. Talking about their roles, Mayur said that both he and Shehbaaz Gill will be essaying the role of the antagonists.

The Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestant further revealed that they have done some high octane fight sequences in the film. Mayur added that the film has a sixty-day schedule and is being produced under a well-known banner. The Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestant further said that the shooting of the film will begin as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

Talking about Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, the show had her along with Paras Chhabra on the lookout for their prospective partners, However, despite Shehnaaz Gill's entertaining act, the show reportedly failed to strike a chord with the fans. The show also was caught in a huge controversy as in one of the episodes, Shehnaaz Gill along with Shehbaaz had an ugly fight with Paras.

