Jassie Gill And Shehnaaz Gill's 'Keh Gayi Sorry' Is All About Unrequited Love; Watch

Jassie Gill and Shehnaaz Gill have finally unveiled their much-awaited track Keh Gayi Sorry. The soulful song depicts the tale of separation, heartbreak and unrequited love. The track sees Jassie Gill and Shenaaz Gill who are former lovers and end their relationship as they seem to have no future. The full song is a lyrical video and will begin shooting for the video once the lockdown is lifted.

The lyrical video shows Shehnaaz Gill on a call with Jassie Gill and is heard telling him not to call her. She also tells him that she has tried a lot but they do not have any future and disconnects the call. Later a few snippets are shown of Jassie Gill of how depressed and lonely he feels. Shehnaaz is also seen crying under the shower. And while these snippets are shown the lyrics can be seen displayed on the screen.

At the end of the video, Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie are also seen telling their fans that they were unable to shoot the video because of the lockdown. They also said that once the lockdown is lifted they will soon shoot the video for the song. And also ask fans to shower their love on the lyrical video. Watch the video below.

It seems like fans have already been appreciating Keh Gayi Sorry. The song has already garnered 198,112 views and several likes on the video in less than 24 hours. They have also shared the song on their social media handle praising the lyrics and the short video in it. Fans also said that the lyrics are meaningful and pierce right through the heart. Check out a few comments by fans below.

In a recent interview, Jassie Gill revealed that they have been receiving several messages to team up for a song. He also said that the song Keh Gayi Sorry is for all their fans. He also revealed that if fans continue to show the same love on the lyrical video, then they should be able to shoot the video for the song post lockdown as and when things get back to normal. He also said that he is looking forward to shooting the video with Shehnaaz once the lockdown is lifted.

