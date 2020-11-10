Zareen Khan Launches Her Own Website, Names It 'Happy Hippie Zareen'

Zareen Khan, after having established her name as a well-known actress in the Hindi film industry, is now bringing forth her very own website on the digital forum. Even though she keeps her fans updated from her social media accounts on Instagram and Facebook, she will now be able to engage more with the audience through her website. Recently, the actress had created and launched her own Youtube channel and will now be running her own website, and she uploaded the video of the unveiling of this website as well. Here is all you need to know.

Zareen Khan back with her own website Happy Hippie Zareen

Known for her roles movies like Ready and Hate Story 3, Zareen Khan has now come up with her very own website where she has kept a log of her projects and films. She uploaded a video on her Youtube channel talking about launching this website and mentioned the necessary information about it. Zareen Khan’s website is called Happy Hippie Zareen. The website has a set theme which will feature Zareen Khan and more information on herself and her work. She spoke at length in this video about the webside and her thoughts and views on it. The video reveals that the website will have options like Music, Videos, News and About Us which will display respective content to the viewers. Zareen Khan then went on to express her excitment and gratitude to the creators of her website.

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha Says 'people Are Good At Hiding Pain' As She Wishes Fans Good Morning

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Shares A Throwback Pic With Her 'love' Saif Ali Khan From Trip To Greece

Earlier, Zareen Khan had also launched her own Youtube channel, in which she made videos on quite a few various topics. She talked about some of her experiences, sharing her views, and even making logs on what she does in her personal life. Zareen Khan has always been digitally active, especially on her social media accounts. Even though the actress claims in her Youtube video that she earlier had no intention of building a Happy Hippie Zareen website, she is now looking forward to launching and using her own website.

ALSO READ: Zareen Khan Reveals Marriage Plans; Here Is What Says About Celebs Having A Personal Life

Zareen khan has worked in quite a few popular films, after making her debut in the 2010 movie Veer. Her previous work came in the Punjabi movie Daaka last year. Her next project is Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, which is an upcoming Hindi movie. Her 2015 movie Hate Story 3 gained a lot of popularity after witnessing Zareen in a rather bold avatar.

ALSO READ: Zareen Khan Launches Her YouTube Channel, Says Fans Will Get A Glimpse Of Her 'real Self'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.