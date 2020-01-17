Exclusive: Zareen Khan Shares Women’s Safety Tips For Solo Travelling

Zareen Khan made an impressive Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Veer in 2010. After that, the actor starred in movies like Housefull 2, 1921, Aksar 2, Hate Story 3 and so on. Now she is all set to foray into the television sphere with the travel show, Jeep Bollywood Trails.

The show will see her visiting real locations where some of the iconic movies were shot and will be airing on AXN from January 25, 2020. Zareen is known to be extremely passionate about travelling and in an exclusive interview with us, the Veer actor revealed some of the must-have essentials which are necessary for a solo woman traveller.

Zareen spills the beans on the travel essentials for a solo woman traveller

To this, she said, ''This is actually in my bucket list to have a solo trip which I have not done till now. But if you talk about essentials for a trip, I would obviously carry something which would protect me as it is not every time safe in some places, be it in India or abroad."

"My friend, for instance, she went to Prague where she had a very bad experience. So a pepper spray is something which is important. Then an infinite data or something where you can access the location, preferably on your phone if you do not have a physical map," she added.

Zareen will soon be seen in the movie Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele

She further added, "I think apart from that, everything else depends on the traveller. I personally always carry a rescue torch. It is very important to carry a safety kit in your bag. Medication, safety kit, torch and other necessities depending on the weather that you are going through."

Zareen is also gearing up for her film Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele opposite Anshuman Jha. The LGBTQ film will depict a beautiful friendship between a lesbian woman and a gay man. The movie is directed by Harish Vyas and will be releasing on February 14, 2020.

Image Courtesy: Zareen Khan Instagram

