Zareen Khan's Pet Cat Scooby Has A Striking Resemblance To Alia Bhatt's Edward; See Pics

No matter what it is, if it belongs to Bollywood, it is sure to become famous. In a recent trend started by Alia Bhatt, celebrities have started sharing pictures of their pets on Instagram. While many of these celebrities pets are already famous, it looks like another cat is on its path to stardom.

Scooby Khan's striking resemblance to Alia's Edward

Recently, Zareen Khan shared a picture with her cat. She can be seen giving her cat a sweet kiss as they pose for the camera. She added a heart in the caption of the post and also shared her cat's name to be Scooby Khan.

As fans poured their love for this cute photo, there were people who could not help but notice that the post was reminiscent of another famous cat. Zareen Khan's cat is very similar to Alia Bhatt's cat. Alia had already gained a lot of attention for her cat when she posted a picture of her ball of fur a few days ago. In the caption of the post, Alia had joked about how parents ask their kids to pose when they take a picture of them. Alia wrote, "beta pose karoooo".

Zareen Khan will soon be seen in the movie Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele which is expected to release this year. Alia Bhatt is also on the verge of completing her movie Brahmastra, the shooting for which has been reportedly postponed. She will feature alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the film.

Source: Zareen Khan & Alia Bhatt Instagram

